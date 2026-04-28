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HomeHealthIndia Becomes World's Second Favourite Destination For Non-Surgical Skin Fixes, But Why?

India Becomes World's Second Favourite Destination For Non-Surgical Skin Fixes, But Why?

India ranks second in nonsurgical facial rejuvenation per ISAPS Global Survey. Dr. Keerthana Kalva notes non-invasive tech like Harmony XL Pro offers quick results for skin tightening.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India ranks second globally in nonsurgical facial rejuvenation.
  • Influencers and changing views make treatments everyday self-care.
  • Modern methods offer quick, safe results without surgery.
  • Professionals provide personalized plans over topical creams.

India's beauty scene is buzzing with a fresh wave. Once, cosmetic treatments were hush-hush secrets for the rich elite. Now, thanks to influencers and changing times, everyone wants glowing skin without the knife. The ISAPS Global Survey shows India ranks second worldwide in nonsurgical facial rejuvenation. People see these fixes as everyday self-care, not taboos. Urban folks crave quick, safe ways to fight ageing, pigmentation, and dull skin. What's driving this boom? 

 The Shift To Non-Invasive Skincare

The Indian skincare market is undergoing a big change in beauty and ageing approaches, as shared by Dr. Keerthana Kalva, MBBS, MD, DVL, Chief aesthetic dermatologist at Inform Clinics*. "For a long time, the idea of getting cosmetic treatments was either kept secret or considered a lifestyle for elites," she notes. But influencer marketing and society's evolution have boosted awareness.

India's rise in nonsurgical facial rejuvenation, ranking second per the ISAPS Global Survey, proves people now view these as normal self-care.

 

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 Why Non-Invasive Beats Old Ways

People pick modern treatments for fast results without surgery risks. "Back in the day, skin tightening and fading deep pigmentation meant dealing with invasive surgeries or harmful chemical peels," explains Dr. Kalva. Now, tech like the Harmony XL Pro changes that. This multi-application platform helps dermatologists treat skin resurfacing, remodelling, hair removal, acne, acne scars, and more. It's super convenient for city dwellers.


India Becomes World's Second Favourite Destination For Non-Surgical Skin Fixes, But Why?

Minimal downtime is key too. Busy lives leave no room for long recovery. These treatments let you fix uneven texture, skin laxity, and dullness, then return to routines fast.

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Skin health awareness pushes more toward pros over creams. "Rather than relying on topical creams or serums, people are seeking out professionals who can look at their skin and put together a plan that actually fits," says Dr. Kalva. This personalized care gives better results and builds trust for repeat visits.

Non-invasive options balance lifestyle needs perfectly. They offer real fixes without hassle, making beauty accessible and smart for all.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is India ranking second globally in nonsurgical facial rejuvenation?

India ranks second in nonsurgical facial rejuvenation because people now view these treatments as everyday self-care. Influencer marketing and societal changes have increased awareness and acceptance.

What factors are driving the boom in non-invasive skincare treatments in India?

The boom is driven by a shift away from traditional, invasive methods and a desire for quick, safe results. Influencers and a changing societal view of cosmetic treatments as self-care are major factors.

How have non-invasive treatments replaced older methods for skin issues?

Non-invasive treatments offer fast results without the risks of surgery or harsh chemical peels. Technologies like the Harmony XL Pro can address various concerns like resurfacing, acne, and hair removal efficiently.

Why are people in India opting for professional skincare advice over topical creams?

People are seeking professionals for personalized treatment plans that are more effective than relying solely on creams. This offers better results and builds trust for ongoing care.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Non-invasive Skincare Facial Rejuvenation Harmony XL Pro ISAPS Global Survey Skin Resurfacing Aesthetic Dermatology
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