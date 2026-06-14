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HomeLifestyleWould You Spend Rs 1 Lakh On Heels That Look Like Pig Feet? Internet Reacts

Would You Spend Rs 1 Lakh On Heels That Look Like Pig Feet? Internet Reacts

Valentino’s unusual heels, priced at nearly Rs 1 lakh, have gone viral after many compared them to pig feet. Worn by Hailey Bieber and Tyla, the luxury footwear has sparked debate.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Valentino's new heels spark online debate, resembling pig trotters.
  • A viral video first showed the heels, igniting public comparisons.
  • Transparent straps and exposed toes contribute to their unusual appearance.
  • Celebrities Hailey Bieber, Tyla wore these trending, divisive heels.

Fashion has never shied away from unusual ideas, but one luxury footwear trend is currently leaving the internet divided. A pair of Valentino heels, priced at nearly Rs 1 lakh, has gone viral for an unexpected reason; many people think they make feet resemble pig trotters. While some fashion lovers see them as bold and experimental, others are struggling to understand the appeal. The heels have already been worn by celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Tyla, proving once again that fashion trends do not always need universal approval to grab attention.

Valentino Pig Hoof Heels

The buzz began after a fashion enthusiast tried on the Valentino heels at a store and shared the experience online. Her video quickly gained attention, with viewers comparing the unusual footwear to pig feet. Screenshots spread rapidly across social media, and reactions ranged from amusement to disbelief. Many users joked that the design resembled cartoon pig characters, while others questioned whether fashion had gone too far.

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What Makes The Heels Look Unusual?

The heels feature a slim stiletto measuring just over four inches and include a transparent front strap that creates a barely-there effect. Because much of the foot remains visible, the toes appear more exposed than usual, which many internet users believe contributes to the “pig hoof” comparison. The footwear also carries Valentino’s signature brass V logo and is available in shades including black, rust, and aquamarine.

How Did Hailey Bieber And Tyla Style Them?

Hailey Bieber styled the heels with a fashionable green mini dress, a small handbag, and sleek sunglasses earlier this year, embracing a polished high-fashion look. Tyla, meanwhile, wore the heels at the Met Gala with a customised Valentino outfit featuring a crystal-embellished top and a dramatic blue skirt with a thigh-high slit.

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Why Bizarre Footwear Is Becoming A Trend

Unconventional shoes appear to be having a strong fashion moment. Luxury brands are increasingly experimenting with shapes and silhouettes that challenge traditional footwear designs. Recent examples include unusual footwear from Chanel featuring partially open soles, mushroom-inspired heels, and barely-there sandals. Designers at Schiaparelli and other labels have also embraced toe-focused or sculptural designs, proving that “ugly fashion” continues to attract attention.

Whether people love them or dislike them, one thing is clear: unusual fashion choices rarely go unnoticed. Valentino’s viral heels may not appeal to everyone, but they have certainly succeeded in starting a conversation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the Valentino heels known for?

These luxury Valentino heels have gone viral because many people believe they make feet resemble pig trotters. Priced at nearly Rs 1 lakh, they have sparked a divided internet reaction.

Why do the Valentino heels look unusual?

The heels feature a transparent front strap and a slim stiletto, leaving much of the foot visible. This exposure makes the toes appear more unusual, contributing to the

Which celebrities have worn the Valentino pig hoof heels?

Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Tyla have been seen wearing the heels. Hailey styled them with a green mini dress, while Tyla wore them with a custom Valentino outfit at the Met Gala.

What is contributing to the rise of bizarre footwear trends?

Unconventional shoes are having a strong fashion moment, with luxury brands experimenting with unique shapes and silhouettes. Designers are challenging traditional footwear, embracing

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Luxury Footwear Valentino Heels Pig Hoof Heels Hailey Bieber Fashion Tyla Met Gala Look Viral Valentino Shoes
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