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HomeLifestyleWhy Falsa Sharbat Is The Cooling Summer Drink You Should Not Miss This Season

Why Falsa Sharbat Is The Cooling Summer Drink You Should Not Miss This Season

Falsa sharbat is a refreshing summer drink made from seasonal falsa berries known for their sweet-tangy taste and cooling properties. Here’s an easy homemade recipe, along with its health benefits.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Falsa sharbat, a traditional summer drink, cools the body.
  • Made from tiny purple falsa berries, available seasonally.
  • It supports digestion, hydration, and overall summer well-being.

When temperatures rise and stepping outdoors feels exhausting, traditional summer drinks often become the easiest way to stay refreshed. One such seasonal favourite is falsa sharbat, a cooling beverage made using tiny purple falsa berries that appear in markets for only a short period every summer. Known for its sweet and tangy taste, this drink has been a household staple for generations, especially during intense heat. Besides helping cool the body, falsa sharbat is also valued for supporting digestion, easing summer fatigue, and offering a refreshing break from sugary packaged drinks.

Falsa Sharbat Recipe

What Are Falsa Berries?

Falsa, also called phalsa, is a small dark-purple fruit known scientifically as Grewia asiatica. Slightly sour with a mild sweetness, these berries are available for just a few weeks during summer, usually between May and June. Since the fruit contains more seeds and less pulp, it is commonly used in drinks and cooling recipes rather than eaten in large quantities. Rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, falsa is widely consumed during hot weather as a natural summer coolant.

Ingredients For Falsa Sharbat

To prepare falsa sharbat at home, you will need fresh falsa berries, sugar according to taste, black salt, regular salt, roasted cumin powder, and chilled water. Lemon juice can be added for extra tanginess, while mint leaves and ice cubes help make the drink more refreshing. Pepper powder is optional for those who prefer a slight spicy twist.

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How to make falsa sharbat at home

Using A Mixer Or Blender

Wash the falsa berries thoroughly and place them in a blender with sugar, black salt, and some chilled water. Blend lightly just enough to release the juice without crushing the seeds completely. Strain the mixture using a fine sieve and transfer the liquid to a bowl. Add roasted cumin powder, mint leaves, and extra chilled water. Refrigerate for some time before serving over ice.

Making Falsa Sharbat Without A Mixer

If you prefer a traditional method, gently mash the washed berries using your hands or a spoon. Mix in sugar, black salt, and roasted cumin powder before adding cold water. Stir well and strain if required. Add ice cubes and serve immediately.

Health Benefits Of Falsa Sharbat

Falsa sharbat is often preferred in summer because it helps cool the body and may reduce discomfort caused by extreme heat. It is also believed to support digestion, improve appetite, and help maintain hydration. Its antioxidant content may support immunity, making it both refreshing and beneficial during hot weather.

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Short-lived summer fruits often become the most memorable seasonal treats, and falsa is no exception. If you spot these berries at the market, a chilled glass of homemade falsa sharbat may be exactly what you need to stay refreshed through the hottest days.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is falsa sharbat?

It's a cooling, sweet and tangy beverage made from small, purple falsa berries, popular in summer. It helps refresh the body and is a natural alternative to sugary packaged drinks.

What are falsa berries?

Falsa (Grewia asiatica) are small, dark-purple, sour-sweet berries available seasonally in summer, typically May-June. They are rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins.

What are the health benefits of falsa sharbat?

It helps cool the body, supports digestion, and improves appetite, while also maintaining hydration. Its antioxidant content may support immunity during hot weather.

When are falsa berries available?

Falsa berries are seasonal, appearing in markets for only a short period during summer. They are usually available between May and June.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Falsa Sharbat Recipe Phalsa Sharbat Summer Drink Recipe Falsa Berries Benefits Homemade Falsa Sharbat Cooling Summer Drinks Indian Summer Beverages Falsa Juice Recipe
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