Ebola Outbreak 2026: Congo Reports Over 2,000 Deaths As Virus Spreads, Know Symptoms And Risks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WHO declared emergency for DRC's 17th documented Ebola outbreak.

Global concern over Ebola has intensified as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) battles a rapidly expanding outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola. According to the latest government figures reported on August 11, the outbreak has recorded 4,449 confirmed cases and 2,061 deaths. The outbreak has affected several provinces and is being described as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record. The outbreak was officially declared in the DRC on May 15, 2026, after laboratory tests confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) two days later, highlighting the potential for cross-border spread.

Death Toll Rose From 1,000 To 2,000 In Just Three Weeks

The speed at which deaths have increased is one of the biggest concerns surrounding the outbreak. Reports indicate that it took around nine weeks for the death toll to reach 1,000, but the number crossed 2,000 only about three weeks later. This rapid acceleration has made the current outbreak particularly serious. Health officials are facing several challenges while trying to contain transmission. Insecurity, limited healthcare infrastructure, population movement and difficulties in reaching affected communities have complicated surveillance and contact-tracing efforts. WHO says the response includes strengthened surveillance, laboratory testing, contact tracing, clinical preparedness, medical supplies and community engagement.

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Why Is The Bundibugyo Strain Raising Concern?

The current outbreak is being caused by Bundibugyo virus, a relatively rare species of Ebola. WHO says there is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment specifically approved for Bundibugyo virus, although research into potential vaccines and treatments is continuing. Early supportive medical care remains important for patients. The strain has previously caused outbreaks, with WHO noting that case-fatality rates in the two earlier Bundibugyo outbreaks ranged from about 30% to 50%.

Why Did The Outbreak Become A Major Concern?

The outbreak was first detected in Mongbwalu Health Zone in Ituri Province, an area with significant population and commercial movement. WHO said the infection subsequently spread to other areas, including North Kivu and South Kivu. The region's insecurity and cross-border movement have made containment more difficult. Uganda also reported imported Bundibugyo virus cases linked to travel from the DRC, prompting additional regional surveillance. WHO subsequently classified the situation in the DRC and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern.

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Congo's 17th Ebola Outbreak Since 1976

This is the 17th Ebola outbreak in the DRC since the virus was first identified in 1976. The country has experienced repeated Ebola outbreaks over the decades, including a major epidemic in 2018–2020. WHO's current response focuses on early detection, isolation and clinical care, contact tracing, infection prevention and control, laboratory testing and community engagement. The rapid rise in cases and deaths, however, continues to place enormous pressure on health authorities and makes timely detection and response crucial.

[Disclaimer: This information is based on research studies and expert opinion. Do not substitute for medical advice. Always consult your doctor or relevant specialist before undertaking any new activity or exercise.]

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