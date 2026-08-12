Pet First | Tips To Keep Your Fur Baby’s Paws Clean After Walks In Mud And Rain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon requires extra pet paw care after walks.

Clean and thoroughly dry paws, especially between toes.

Avoid muddy areas; regularly inspect paws for irritation.

Keep home dry; consult vet for persistent paw issues.

The monsoon brings relief from the heat, but it can also create several challenges for pet parents. Wet roads, muddy patches, puddles and dirty water can leave your pet’s paws damp and uncomfortable. If paws are not cleaned and dried properly after outdoor walks, moisture and dirt can accumulate between the toes and paw pads, potentially causing irritation. A little extra care after every walk can help keep your pet comfortable and their paws clean throughout the rainy season.

Clean Paws After Every Walk

One of the simplest ways to protect your pet’s paws during the monsoon is to clean them after coming indoors. Use clean water to gently rinse away mud, dirt and other debris from the paw pads and between the toes. For routine cleaning, plain water is generally sufficient. If your pet has stepped into visibly dirty or contaminated water, clean the paws thoroughly and avoid allowing them to lick them immediately afterwards. Keep a soft, clean towel near the entrance so that cleaning becomes part of your regular post-walk routine.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 6 Simple Tips To Create Perfect Napping Space For Your Cat

Dry The Paws Properly

Cleaning is only half the job. Drying the paws thoroughly is equally important, particularly between the toes and around the paw pads. Lingering moisture can make the skin softer and more prone to irritation. Use a separate, soft towel for your pet and gently pat the paws dry instead of rubbing aggressively. Check between the toes for trapped mud, small stones, grass or other debris. If your pet has long hair around the paws, keeping it neatly trimmed can make cleaning and drying easier. Avoid using hot hair dryers directly on the paws, as excessive heat can irritate the skin.

Be Careful Around Puddles And Muddy Areas

During rainy walks, try to steer your pet away from stagnant water, overflowing drains and heavily muddy areas. Such places may contain dirt, waste, sharp objects or other contaminants that can come into contact with the paws. It is also a good idea to inspect the paws regularly for redness, swelling, cracks, unusual odour or persistent licking. These may indicate irritation or another paw problem that needs attention. Pet-friendly paw protection, such as properly fitted booties, can be useful for some dogs, especially during particularly muddy walks. However, they should fit comfortably and should not be left on damp paws for prolonged periods.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 6 Essential Things To Know Before Bringing Fur Baby Home

Keep The Home And Bedding Dry

Your pet can easily carry mud and moisture indoors after a walk. Keeping a towel and a washable mat near the entrance can help manage this. Wash your pet's bedding regularly and make sure it is completely dry before use. If you notice persistent redness, swelling, pain, discharge, bleeding or repeated licking despite regular cleaning, consult a veterinarian rather than treating the problem yourself. With simple cleaning, proper drying and sensible walking habits, monsoon outings can remain comfortable and enjoyable for your pet.