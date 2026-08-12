Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protein Maxxing prioritizes high protein for weight loss and muscle.

Experts warn excessive protein intake can strain kidneys.

New study links high protein to impaired cell repair.

A new trend is gaining traction in the world of fitness and weight loss these days. This trend is called Protein Maxxing. From gym-goers to those trying to lose weight, everyone is emphasizing the importance of including more protein in their diets. Even on social media, high-protein diets are being touted as an easy way to lose weight and maintain muscle. However, the question remains: is eating more protein beneficial for everyone? Experts and a new study have raised some important questions about this trend. So, let's explore what Proteinmaxxing is and how valid the trend of consuming more protein is.

What Is Protein Maxxing?

Protein Maxxing is a method that prioritizes protein in every diet. The goal is to consume the body's daily protein needs. This trend involves people increasingly including chicken, eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, fish, lentils, tofu, and protein supplements in their diets. Protein is also considered essential for weight loss. Protein helps keep you feeling full for longer. Furthermore, it requires more energy for the body to digest it than carbohydrates and fat. Complete protein can also help maintain muscle mass during a calorie deficit.

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How Correct Is The Trend Of Consuming More Protein?

Health experts say that consuming excessive protein is not necessary for everyone. The average adult needs approximately 0.8 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Athletes and the elderly may need more protein for muscle repair. Consuming too much protein can also affect the kidneys. The kidneys filter substances such as nitrogen produced by protein in the body. Excessive protein intake can put additional strain on the kidneys. Especially those with pre-existing kidney disease are advised to limit their protein intake.

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New Study Also Raised Questions

A study published in the journal Cell Press Blue has revealed a different perspective on high-protein diets. Researchers Bailey A. Knopf and Dudley W. Lamming argue that, in certain situations, lowering protein intake may be beneficial for metabolic health, longevity, and healthy aging. According to the study, high-protein diets can increase the mTORC1 system in the body. This system is involved in cell growth, but if it remains continuously active, it can impair cell cleaning and repair. The researchers specifically highlight the potential benefits of limiting methionine intake. However, this doesn't mean completely abandoning protein, but rather choosing the right amount and source.

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