Tired Of Junk Food? These 10 Traditional Indian Snacks Are Healthier Choices

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unhealthy processed snacks contrast with wholesome, traditional Indian alternatives.

Traditional snacks use natural ingredients for nutrition, avoiding processed foods.

Roasted channa, makhana, pitha, sundal provide protein and fiber.

Embracing traditional foods improves eating habits, brings back familiar flavors.

Fast food may be convenient, but many popular snacks today are loaded with refined flour, excess salt and preservatives. Long before burgers, wraps and packaged chips became everyday cravings, Indian homes had a wide variety of tasty, wholesome snacks, filling and often better suited to local eating habits. Prepared using lentils, jaggery, puffed rice and regional ingredients, these foods offered flavour without depending heavily on deep frying or processed ingredients. If you are looking for smarter snacking options, some traditional Indian favourites may deserve a place in your kitchen again.

Healthy Indian snacks

Roasted channa

Simple and satisfying, roasted channa has long been considered a smart snack choice. Rich in protein and fibre, it helps keep hunger under control and makes an easy option for mid-day cravings without adding unnecessary calories.

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Makhana Mix

Roasted makhana, or fox nuts, offer a light crunch that works well as a tea-time snack. Tossed with mild spices, they can satisfy salty cravings without relying on deep frying or processed ingredients.

Handvo Bites

Popular in western India, handvo is made using lentils and rice batter. These savoury bites are filling, flavourful and naturally rich in nutrients, making them a good alternative to packaged snacks.

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Traditional Indian snacks

Pitha

A favourite in several eastern states, pitha is a rice-based snack prepared in many regional styles. Often lightly sweet or savoury, it remains deeply connected to home cooking traditions.

Sundal

Made using chickpeas and mild seasoning, sundal is widely enjoyed in southern India. High in protein and fibre, it can be both nourishing and surprisingly satisfying.

Gur Para

Prepared using jaggery instead of refined sugar, gur para was once a festive favourite in many households. It offers sweetness with a more traditional touch.

Besan Mathri

Unlike snacks heavily dependent on refined flour, besan mathri uses gram flour and simple spices for a crunchy bite that pairs well with tea.

Tilkut

Made using sesame seeds and jaggery, tilkut brings together sweetness and nutrition. It also contains healthy fats and minerals, making it more than just a festive treat.

Murmura Chivda

Light and easy to digest, murmura chivda was once a regular feature during evening tea. Adding chopped vegetables and lemon juice can quickly turn it into a refreshing bhel-style snack.

Sattu Laddoo

Prepared using roasted gram flour, sattu laddoos are filling and energy-rich. Their protein content helps keep hunger away for longer periods.

Food habits have changed quickly, but some traditional snacks still make practical everyday choices. Going back to simple, familiar foods may not only improve eating habits but also bring back flavours many people grew up enjoying.