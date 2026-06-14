Traditional Indian snacks use wholesome ingredients like lentils, jaggery, and puffed rice. They offer flavour without relying heavily on deep frying or processed ingredients, making them better suited to local eating habits.
Tired Of Junk Food? These 10 Traditional Indian Snacks Are Healthier Choices
Before chips and burgers took over, Indian kitchens were filled with wholesome snacks made from lentils, jaggery and grains. Here are traditional Indian snacks that offer flavour and nutrition.
- Unhealthy processed snacks contrast with wholesome, traditional Indian alternatives.
- Traditional snacks use natural ingredients for nutrition, avoiding processed foods.
- Roasted channa, makhana, pitha, sundal provide protein and fiber.
- Embracing traditional foods improves eating habits, brings back familiar flavors.
Fast food may be convenient, but many popular snacks today are loaded with refined flour, excess salt and preservatives. Long before burgers, wraps and packaged chips became everyday cravings, Indian homes had a wide variety of tasty, wholesome snacks, filling and often better suited to local eating habits. Prepared using lentils, jaggery, puffed rice and regional ingredients, these foods offered flavour without depending heavily on deep frying or processed ingredients. If you are looking for smarter snacking options, some traditional Indian favourites may deserve a place in your kitchen again.
Healthy Indian snacks
Roasted channa
Simple and satisfying, roasted channa has long been considered a smart snack choice. Rich in protein and fibre, it helps keep hunger under control and makes an easy option for mid-day cravings without adding unnecessary calories.
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Makhana Mix
Roasted makhana, or fox nuts, offer a light crunch that works well as a tea-time snack. Tossed with mild spices, they can satisfy salty cravings without relying on deep frying or processed ingredients.
Handvo Bites
Popular in western India, handvo is made using lentils and rice batter. These savoury bites are filling, flavourful and naturally rich in nutrients, making them a good alternative to packaged snacks.
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Traditional Indian snacks
Pitha
A favourite in several eastern states, pitha is a rice-based snack prepared in many regional styles. Often lightly sweet or savoury, it remains deeply connected to home cooking traditions.
Sundal
Made using chickpeas and mild seasoning, sundal is widely enjoyed in southern India. High in protein and fibre, it can be both nourishing and surprisingly satisfying.
Gur Para
Prepared using jaggery instead of refined sugar, gur para was once a festive favourite in many households. It offers sweetness with a more traditional touch.
Besan Mathri
Unlike snacks heavily dependent on refined flour, besan mathri uses gram flour and simple spices for a crunchy bite that pairs well with tea.
Tilkut
Made using sesame seeds and jaggery, tilkut brings together sweetness and nutrition. It also contains healthy fats and minerals, making it more than just a festive treat.
Murmura Chivda
Light and easy to digest, murmura chivda was once a regular feature during evening tea. Adding chopped vegetables and lemon juice can quickly turn it into a refreshing bhel-style snack.
Sattu Laddoo
Prepared using roasted gram flour, sattu laddoos are filling and energy-rich. Their protein content helps keep hunger away for longer periods.
Food habits have changed quickly, but some traditional snacks still make practical everyday choices. Going back to simple, familiar foods may not only improve eating habits but also bring back flavours many people grew up enjoying.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are traditional Indian snacks considered better alternatives to modern fast food?
What are some healthy Indian snack options mentioned in the article?
Roasted channa, rich in protein and fibre, helps control hunger. Makhana Mix offers a light crunch, satisfying salty cravings without processed ingredients. Handvo Bites are filling, flavourful, and nutrient-rich.
How do snacks like Gur Para and Besan Mathri offer healthier alternatives?
Gur Para uses jaggery instead of refined sugar, providing traditional sweetness. Besan Mathri uses gram flour and simple spices for a crunchy bite, unlike snacks heavily dependent on refined flour.
What are the benefits of snacks like Sattu Laddoo and Sundal?
Sattu laddoos, made from roasted gram flour, are filling and energy-rich due to their protein content. Sundal, prepared with chickpeas, is high in protein and fibre, making it nourishing and satisfying.