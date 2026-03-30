Why You Don’t Say “Happy Good Friday”: Palm Sunday, Lent, Easter Sunday Explained

You probably studied in a Christian mission-run school, or had a Christian friend or relative. Christianity is India's third-largest religion with 28 million adherents, who make up 2.3 per cent of the population, according to the 2011 census. Yet, many of us, in innocence, goodwill, and naiveté, wish our Christian friends “Happy Good Friday” after assuming that the ‘good’ in it stands for joy.

Every year around March and April, as Holy Week approaches, many well-meaning greetings start circulating, “Happy Good Friday,” “Happy Lent,” or even casual mentions of “Easter week.” In a diverse country like India, where people warmly participate in each other’s festivals, these phrases are often used with affection rather than intent.

Yet, in the Christian tradition, especially among Catholics and many mainstream denominations, some of these greetings don’t quite match the emotional tone of the days they refer to. That’s not about being formal or restrictive; it is about understanding a journey of reflection, sorrow, and joy that unfolds over a sacred week.

To understand why, it helps to walk gently through what is known as Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday.

Palm Sunday: The beginning of a solemn journey

Christianity’s ‘Holy Week’ begins with Palm Sunday. Palm Sunday marks the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, where, according to Christian tradition, crowds welcomed him with palm branches and cloaks spread on the road. It was a moment of honour and public recognition, often interpreted as a gesture of hope and expectation.

In many churches today, worshippers receive palm leaves during services, sometimes woven into small crosses.

While the scene appears celebratory, Palm Sunday carries a deeper emotional layer. It is not an independent festival of joy; it is the opening moment of a story that soon turns toward suffering and sacrifice. So even this “welcome” is shadowed by what is to come.

Lent: A season of pause, not celebration

Before Palm Sunday comes Lent, a 40-day period of preparation observed by many Christians. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and is marked by fasting, simplicity, prayer, and self-discipline. This year, Kent began on Wednesday, 18 February, 2026. People often give up comforts such as sweets, alcohol, or indulgent habits, or take up practices like charity and reflection.

The purpose of Lent is not deprivation for its own sake, but inner clarity—a kind of spiritual slowing down.

Because of this reflective tone, Lent is not typically a “festive” season. So greetings like “Happy Lent” feel slightly mismatched—not incorrect, but not aligned with its quiet, introspective nature.

This year, Lent concludes on Thursday, April 2, 2026, before the evening Mass of the Lord's Supper—Thursday, just the day before ‘Good Friday’.

Holy Week: Moving through meaning and emotion

The week between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday is called Holy Week, considered the most sacred period in Christianity. It recalls the final days of Jesus’s life according to the Bible, moving through teaching, betrayal, suffering, death, and silence before resurrection.

Among its key moments are:

Holy Thursday, which remembers the Last Supper shared with disciples, a foundational event in Christian worship traditions.

Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion of Jesus and is the most solemn day of the week.

Holy Saturday, a quiet day of waiting and mourning.

Across these days, the tone is reflective rather than celebratory. It is a remembrance of sorrow and sacrifice, not festivity.

Good Friday: why “good” does not mean “happy”

Good Friday is often the day that creates most confusion around greetings. At first glance, the word “Good” appears contradictory because the day commemorates suffering and crucifixion. However, in Christian understanding, “good” does not refer to emotional happiness. It reflects theological meaning -- the belief that this sacrifice has profound spiritual significance in the story of redemption.

Even so, Good Friday is observed in a deeply solemn way. Churches remain quiet, music is subdued, and many believers observe fasting or prayer. It is a day of remembrance and grief, not celebration.

This is why saying “Happy Good Friday” can feel culturally and emotionally mismatched. It is not about being “wrong,” but about tone.

A more fitting way to acknowledge the day would be to say, “Wishing you a peaceful Good Friday” or maybe, “May this Good Friday bring reflection and calm.” Such small changes in language help align with the spirit of the day.

Easter Sunday: the return of joy and renewal

After the silence of Good Friday and Holy Saturday comes Easter Sunday (April 5, 2026), the most joyful day in the Christian calendar.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and symbolises hope, renewal, and new life. It is a moment of celebration after reflection and sorrow, and churches around the world mark it with music, flowers, and festive worship.

This is where greetings like “Happy Easter” naturally belong. Unlike Good Friday or Lent, Easter is a celebration in the fullest sense—joy returning after a period of restraint and remembrance.

Beyond religion: the cultural journey of Easter itself

While Easter is primarily a Christian festival, many of its popular symbols today carry a longer cultural history that stretches beyond religion.

The word “Easter” itself is believed by some historians to be linked to ‘Eostre’ (or Ostara), a possible ancient Anglo-Saxon figure associated with spring and renewal. Even though historical evidence is debated, what is clear is that spring festivals celebrating rebirth and new life existed across pre-Christian Europe.

Over time, as Christianity spread, these seasonal themes of renewal naturally overlapped with Easter’s message of resurrection and hope.

Eggs: ancient symbols of life reborn

One of the most familiar Easter symbols, the decorated egg, also predates modern religious practice. Across ancient cultures, eggs were widely seen as symbols of life, fertility, and renewal. Long before Easter baskets existed, spring festivals in Europe already used eggs to represent the return of life after winter.

Later, in Christian Europe, eggs became associated with Easter partly for practical reasons as well. During Lent, eggs were often avoided along with meat and dairy. When Easter arrived, they became part of the celebratory feast, eventually evolving into painted, decorated, and later chocolate eggs.

So what began as a seasonal symbol gradually became part of Easter tradition.

The Easter Bunny: a charming German folk tale

Perhaps the most recognisable modern Easter symbol is the Easter Bunny, but its origins are not biblical or religious—they are folkloric.

The bunny is believed to come from German traditions dating back to at least the 17th century. In folklore, a creature called the “Osterhase” (Easter hare) would bring decorated eggs to well-behaved children, hiding them in nests prepared for the occasion.

German immigrants brought this tradition to America in the 1700s, especially in regions like Pennsylvania. Over time, the story evolved: nests became baskets, eggs became chocolate treats, and the bunny became a cheerful global symbol of Easter for children.

Rabbits themselves were long associated in European folklore with fertility and spring, again linking back to seasonal renewal rather than religious doctrine.

A festival shaped by many layers

Seen together, Easter is not a single-layered festival but a blend of:

Christian faith, centred on resurrection and hope

Ancient seasonal symbolism, reflecting renewal and spring

European folk traditions, especially German customs like the Easter Bunny

Modern culture, which added chocolates, eggs, and family celebrations

This blending is what gives Easter its unique character today -- both sacred and cultural, solemn and joyful.

The journey of Holy Week

Therefore, the Christian world’s ‘Holy Week’ is not meant to be experienced as one uniform emotion, but as a journey:

Palm Sunday begins with welcome and expectation

Lent is a season of reflection and restraint

Good Friday is a moment of solemn remembrance

Easter Sunday restores joy, hope, and renewal

So when people hesitate before saying “Happy Good Friday,” it is not about formality or exclusion. It is simply about recognising that some moments are not meant for celebration but for reflection, empathy, and understanding.

And perhaps that is the quiet beauty of Holy Week itself: it reminds us that joy is often deeper when it comes after silence.