ABP LIVE Doc Talk | 5 Early Cataract Signs Many Mistake As Normal Ageing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cataracts cause vision loss, frequently misdiagnosed delaying intervention.

Key cataract signs include blurred vision, glare, and faded colors.

Frequent prescription changes and poor night vision indicate cataracts.

Early detection and intervention are crucial for preserving vision.

Cataracts are a leading cause of vision loss among older adults (40+) globally. The early symptoms of cataracts are extremely common but frequently misdiagnosed or overlooked as an unavoidable part of the aging process. Delayed diagnosis may cause a person to develop poor eyesight and result in a lower quality of life. Recognising the subtle symptoms can lead to timely intervention and the preservation of eye health.

Five Signs Of Cataracts That Many Mistake For Just Getting Older:

1. Increasing blurred vision

The gradual and painless loss of sharpness of vision is one of the first indicators of cataracts. Many people think their eyes are just getting weaker since they are getting older and will just get stronger glasses. However, cataract-related blurring does not improve significantly with frequent changes in prescription. It often feels like looking through a foggy or dusty window.

2. Increased Sensitivity To Light And Glare

If lights become uncomfortable or produce glare, particularly when driving at night, it may not only be an age thing. Cataracts scatter incoming light. This causes increased sensitivity. Streetlights, headlights, and even the sun can be too intense, making everyday activities more difficult and dangerous.

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3. Frequent Changes In Eyeglasses Prescription

Many folks are finding that their eyeglass number is changing more frequently than normal. As you get older, changes are natural, but if they are frequent and rapid, it may be a sign that your cataracts are getting worse. This happens over time as the lens inside the eye slowly becomes clouded, changing the way light is focused.

4. Faded Or Yellowing Of Colors

Over time, colours may start to look dull, faded, or slightly yellow. This variation is generally gradual and modest and easily missed. But people may not notice that change until they see the objects or photos side by side. Cataracts damage the eye’s ability to see colours correctly, which can impact your everyday chores and overall visual experience.

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5. Trouble Seeing At Night

Another symptom that is often overlooked is poor night vision. Night vision may decrease slightly with age, but cataracts can have a far greater impact. Low light might make it hard to see well or drive in the dark. There are also common halos around lights.

Why Early Detection Is Important

Not recognising these symptoms can delay diagnosis and treatment. Cataracts are progressive; thus, they will worsen over time if not treated. Most people are aware that surgery is an option in the later stages. If caught early, you can monitor the situation, change your lifestyle and sometimes even delay the progression.

Comprehensive Approach To Eye Health

Today, more and more people are looking for holistic and preventive ways of caring for their eyes, rather than traditional procedures. Ayurveda systems focus on harmonising internal health to naturally support vision. Regular eye check-ups, good diet, adequate sleep and less screen time can help in maintaining healthy eyesight.



Ageing does bring changes to the body, but not all visual difficulties should be viewed as inevitable. It is important to be able to differentiate between normal ageing and early cataract symptoms. If you or your loved ones are experiencing any of these symptoms, finding professional advice can be a real game-changer in saving long-term vision. Awareness is the first step to prevention and sharper vision.

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