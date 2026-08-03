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English NewsLifestylePregnancy Despite Using Copper-T: Causes, Risks And When To See A Doctor

Pregnancy Despite Using Copper-T: Causes, Risks And When To See A Doctor

Pregnancy with a Copper-T is rare but possible. Learn why it happens, the potential risks, symptoms to watch for, and when to seek immediate medical care, according to a gynaecologist.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Healthy pregnancies are possible with early diagnosis and care.

Copper-T is widely regarded as one of the most reliable long-term contraceptive methods, offering more than 99% effectiveness in preventing pregnancy. However, like any birth control method, it cannot guarantee complete protection. In rare cases, pregnancy can still occur even after a Copper-T has been inserted. According to Dr. Pavan HN, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sector 48, Noida, pregnancy with a Copper-T is uncommon but should never be ignored. Prompt medical evaluation is essential to confirm the pregnancy, assess the position of the Copper-T and rule out any complications. With timely treatment and regular monitoring, many women can still have a healthy pregnancy.

How Can Pregnancy Happen Despite Copper-T?

Copper-T works by creating an environment inside the uterus that prevents fertilisation and implantation. Although it is highly effective, there are rare situations in which pregnancy may occur. This can happen if the device shifts from its original position, is partially expelled from the uterus or fails to function as intended. If a woman with a Copper-T misses her period or gets a positive pregnancy test, she should consult a gynaecologist immediately. An early ultrasound helps determine whether the pregnancy is inside the uterus and whether the Copper-T remains correctly positioned.

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What Are The Possible Risks?

Pregnancy with a Copper-T may carry a higher risk of complications than a routine pregnancy. These can include miscarriage, uterine infection and preterm birth, making close medical supervision important throughout the pregnancy. Doctors also prioritise ruling out an ectopic pregnancy, a condition in which the fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, most commonly in a fallopian tube. Since an ectopic pregnancy can become a medical emergency, symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, dizziness, fainting or shoulder pain require immediate medical attention. Whether the Copper-T should be removed depends on the individual case. If the device's strings are visible and it can be removed safely, doctors often recommend removing it early in pregnancy to reduce certain risks. However, the decision should always be made by a qualified healthcare professional, and women should never attempt to remove the device themselves.

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Can A Healthy Pregnancy Still Be Possible?

A pregnancy with a Copper-T does not automatically mean there will be complications. According to Dr. Pavan, many women go on to deliver healthy babies, particularly when the pregnancy is diagnosed early, the Copper-T is removed safely when appropriate, and regular antenatal care is maintained. If you are using a Copper-T and suspect pregnancy, take a pregnancy test without delay. A positive result should always be followed by an immediate consultation with a doctor. Early diagnosis and timely medical care remain the best way to protect both the mother and the developing baby.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is a healthy pregnancy possible after conceiving with a Copper-T?

Yes, many women deliver healthy babies with early diagnosis and appropriate medical care, including safe Copper-T removal. Regular antenatal care is essential.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
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Copper-T Pregnancy Copper-T Side Effects Copper-T Failure
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