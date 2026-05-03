'Shrekking' is a trend where people choose to date someone considered average-looking, believing they may offer stronger emotional availability and commitment.
What Is 'Shrekking'? Inside Gen Z's Dating Trend Turning Beauty Standards Upside Down
'Shrekking' is redefining modern dating as Gen Z shifts focus from looks to emotional connection, loyalty, and meaningful relationships.
- Dating shifts focus from appearance to emotional connection.
- 'Shrekking' prioritizes emotional availability over conventional attractiveness.
- Social media amplifies anecdotes of kinder, attentive partners.
- Trend reflects Gen Z's fatigue with dating complexities.
The rules of dating are quietly changing. Not long ago, physical appearance often dominated first impressions, how attractive someone looked, how polished their social media presence was, and how well they fit conventional beauty standards. But a noticeable shift is now underway, especially among Gen Z, where emotional connection is starting to outweigh surface-level appeal.
At the centre of this shift is a new, somewhat tongue-in-cheek trend called 'Shrekking.' While the name may sound humorous, the idea behind it reflects a deeper fatigue with modern dating culture.
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What Is 'Shrekking'?
'Shrekking' refers to the conscious choice of dating someone who may be considered average or less conventionally attractive, with the belief that they might offer stronger emotional availability and commitment. For many, it's less about lowering standards and more about redefining what truly matters in a relationship.
This perspective stems from a growing belief that people who are not constantly validated for their looks may invest more effort into building meaningful connections. While this idea may not hold true in every case, it has resonated with enough people to gain traction online.
How Social Media Fueled The Trend
Social media platforms have played a major role in amplifying the trend. Users began sharing personal experiences, claiming that partners who didn't fit traditional beauty ideals often turned out to be kinder, more attentive, and emotionally present. These anecdotes quickly gained popularity, giving rise to the now-viral term.
A Response To Dating Burnout
The rise of 'Shrekking' also reflects a broader dissatisfaction with today's dating landscape. Gen Z, in particular, has navigated a wave of complex relationship patterns, situationships, ghosting, and emotionally unavailable partners. These experiences have led many to prioritise qualities like reliability, respect, and emotional depth over physical attraction.
For many young daters now, the key question is no longer 'How attractive is this person?' but rather, 'Will this person show up for me?'
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is 'Shrekking' in dating?
Why is 'Shrekking' becoming popular?
It reflects a shift towards prioritizing emotional connection and commitment over physical appearance, driven by fatigue with modern dating culture.
How has social media influenced the 'Shrekking' trend?
Social media has amplified the trend by users sharing anecdotes about partners who are less conventionally attractive but more attentive and emotionally present.
Is 'Shrekking' about lowering dating standards?
No, it's seen more as redefining what truly matters in a relationship, prioritizing emotional depth and reliability over surface-level appeal.
What dating challenges might 'Shrekking' be a response to?
It's a response to dating burnout, including issues like situationships, ghosting, and emotionally unavailable partners, leading to a focus on reliability and emotional depth.