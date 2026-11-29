Washing utensils during winter can feel like a challenging task, especially when the water is extremely cold. Putting your hands in chilly water early in the morning can be uncomfortable, while prolonged exposure to water and dishwashing soap can also leave your skin dry and rough. However, a few simple household tricks can make this everyday kitchen chore easier and more comfortable.

You do not need expensive products or special equipment to make dishwashing manageable during the colder months. Small changes in your routine, such as wearing gloves, using lukewarm water and avoiding a pile-up of dirty dishes, can save time and protect your hands.

1. Wear Gloves While Washing Utensils

One of the easiest ways to protect your hands from cold water is to wear rubber or silicone gloves while washing dishes. They create a protective barrier between your skin, cold water and dishwashing liquid.

If you do not have reusable gloves, you can use a suitable waterproof alternative, provided it fits securely and does not have any holes. However, reusable kitchen gloves are a more practical option for regular use.

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2. Use Lukewarm Water Instead Of Cold Water

Using extremely cold water can make dishwashing uncomfortable during winter. Instead, opt for lukewarm water to make the task easier.

Lukewarm water also helps loosen grease and oil stuck to utensils, making them easier to clean. You do not need boiling or excessively hot water. A comfortable temperature is sufficient to remove everyday food residue and grease.

3. Avoid Letting Dirty Utensils Pile Up

Leaving dirty dishes in the sink after every meal can make the task more difficult later. Food particles and grease can stick to utensils, making them harder to clean.

Try washing dishes soon after meals instead of allowing them to accumulate. For utensils with stubborn grease, add some lukewarm water and dishwashing liquid and let them soak for a few minutes. This will help loosen the grease and make scrubbing easier.

4. Moisturise Your Hands After Dishwashing

Cold weather, frequent washing and repeated exposure to dishwashing liquid can leave your hands dry and rough. Therefore, taking care of your skin after washing utensils is equally important.

Once you finish washing the dishes, dry your hands properly with a clean towel. Apply a moisturiser or a little coconut oil to help retain moisture and prevent excessive dryness.

Making this a regular habit can help keep your hands soft and comfortable throughout winter.

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5. Use A Dish Drying Rack To Save Time

After washing utensils, place them on a drying rack or in a dish basket instead of leaving them scattered around the sink.

Make sure the rack allows excess water to drain properly rather than collecting underneath. This will help utensils dry naturally and reduce the need to wipe each one individually.

You can also roll up your sleeves before starting the task to prevent water splashes from making your clothes wet.

Make Winter Dishwashing Easier With Simple Changes

Washing utensils in winter does not have to be an uncomfortable experience. Wearing protective gloves, using lukewarm water, cleaning dishes promptly and moisturising your hands afterwards can make a noticeable difference.

These simple household practices can help you manage everyday kitchen chores more comfortably while keeping your hands protected during the colder months.