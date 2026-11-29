Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom North India offers diverse, budget-friendly winter holiday options.

Gulmarg, Manali, Shimla, Auli provide snow-clad mountain adventures.

Jaisalmer offers unique desert exploration and historical sites.

Plan accommodation, transport in advance for cost savings.

Winter is the perfect time to plan a holiday, especially if you enjoy mountain views, snow-covered landscapes and exploring new places. North India offers several destinations where travellers can experience everything from snowfall and adventure activities to desert safaris and historical attractions. Whether you want to spend your winter vacation in the hills or explore the golden landscapes of Rajasthan, there are plenty of options to consider.

However, a winter holiday does not necessarily have to be expensive. With budget-friendly accommodation, local transport and a little advance planning, you can explore some of the most popular destinations without putting too much pressure on your pocket. If you are planning a trip in December or January, here are five winter destinations in North India, along with estimated expenses to help you plan your getaway.

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1. Gulmarg, Jammu And Kashmir

Gulmarg is one of the most popular winter destinations in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly among travellers who want to experience snowfall and adventure activities. During winter, its picturesque meadows, surrounding mountains and pine forests are covered in snow, creating a beautiful landscape.

Visitors can enjoy skiing, explore the scenic surroundings and take the famous Gulmarg Gondola ride for panoramic views of the snow-covered mountains. Travellers can also explore nearby attractions and enjoy traditional Kashmiri cuisine. However, it is advisable to check weather forecasts and road conditions before planning a visit, as heavy snowfall can affect transportation.

Estimated Budget For 2 Nights And 3 Days: Rs 8,000–12,000 Per Person

Accommodation: Rs 3,000–4,000 for two nights.

Rs 3,000–4,000 for two nights. Food: Rs 1,200–1,500.

Rs 1,200–1,500. Local Transport: Rs 1,000–1,500.

Rs 1,000–1,500. Basic Sightseeing: Rs 1,000–2,000.

Budget Tip: Consider staying in Tangmarg or Srinagar and travelling to Gulmarg for sightseeing to manage accommodation expenses. Keep a separate budget for the Gondola ride and skiing, as these activities can increase your overall expenses.

2. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is a favourite winter getaway for travellers looking for snow, adventure and beautiful mountain views. Surrounded by the Himalayas, the hill station offers several attractions, including Solang Valley, Old Manali and the nearby mountain villages.

During winter, visitors can enjoy the possibility of snowfall, explore local cafes and markets, and participate in activities such as skiing and paragliding, depending on weather conditions. Solang Valley is particularly popular among tourists interested in adventure sports. The town also offers several budget hostels, homestays and guesthouses, making it suitable for travellers looking to manage their expenses.

Estimated Budget For 2 Nights And 3 Days: Rs 6,000–9,000 Per Person

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Accommodation: Rs 2,000–3,000 for two nights.

Rs 2,000–3,000 for two nights. Food: Rs 1,200–1,500.

Rs 1,200–1,500. Local Transport: Rs 800–1,200.

Rs 800–1,200. Basic Sightseeing: Rs 1,000–1,500.

Budget Tip: Choose hostels or budget homestays and use HRTC buses or shared taxis instead of private cabs. Travelling with friends can also help you divide accommodation and transportation costs.

3. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla is another popular destination for a winter holiday, known for its colonial architecture, scenic mountain views and pleasant tourist attractions. The hill station offers a mix of sightseeing, shopping and leisurely experiences, making it suitable for families, couples and solo travellers.

Visitors can explore Mall Road, admire the architecture of Christ Church and visit Jakhu Temple, which offers beautiful views of the surrounding hills. The Ridge and nearby markets are also worth exploring. Although snowfall attracts many tourists during winter, it is not guaranteed throughout the season.

Estimated Budget For 2 Nights And 3 Days: Rs 5,000–8,000 Per Person

Accommodation: Rs 1,600–2,500 for two nights.

Rs 1,600–2,500 for two nights. Food: Rs 1,000–1,400.

Rs 1,000–1,400. Local Transport: Rs 500–800.

Rs 500–800. Basic Sightseeing: Rs 500–1,000.

Budget Tip: Choose accommodation slightly away from Mall Road to find more affordable options. Most central attractions can be explored on foot, helping you save on local transportation.

4. Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is an excellent winter destination for travellers who want to experience snow-covered landscapes and adventure activities. Located in Uttarakhand, the hill station is known for its panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks and scenic slopes.

During winter, Auli attracts tourists interested in skiing and other snow activities. The Auli ropeway is another major attraction, offering spectacular views of the surrounding mountains. Travellers can also explore Joshimath, which serves as an important base for visiting Auli.

Since accommodation and transportation options can be limited during peak winter months, it is advisable to make reservations in advance and check the weather before travelling.

Estimated Budget For 2 Nights And 3 Days: Rs 7,000–11,000 Per Person

Accommodation: Rs 2,500–3,500 for two nights.

Rs 2,500–3,500 for two nights. Food: Rs 1,200–1,500.

Rs 1,200–1,500. Local Transport: Rs 1,000–1,500.

Rs 1,000–1,500. Basic Sightseeing: Rs 800–1,500.

Budget Tip: Consider staying in Joshimath, where you may find more accommodation options at different price points. Plan your local transportation in advance, particularly during periods of heavy snowfall.

5. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

If you prefer exploring historical attractions and desert landscapes instead of snow-covered mountains, Jaisalmer is a great winter destination. Known as the Golden City, it is famous for its sandstone architecture, historic fort, traditional havelis and the vast Thar Desert.

Winter is a comfortable time to explore the city, as temperatures are generally more suitable for outdoor sightseeing than during the summer months. Visitors can explore Jaisalmer Fort, admire the architecture of Patwon Ki Haveli and visit the local markets. A desert excursion can also be included in the itinerary, where travellers can enjoy camel safaris, cultural performances and an overnight stay at a desert camp.

Estimated Budget For 2 Nights And 3 Days: Rs 6,000–9,000 Per Person

Accommodation: Rs 2,000–3,000 for two nights.

Rs 2,000–3,000 for two nights. Food: Rs 1,200–1,500.

Rs 1,200–1,500. Local Transport: Rs 800–1,200.

Rs 800–1,200. Basic Sightseeing: Rs 1,000–1,500.

Budget Tip: Compare desert camp packages before booking, as prices vary depending on the facilities and activities included. Travellers can also explore several attractions within the city independently to save money.

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Tips To Plan An Affordable Winter Vacation

Planning in advance can help you manage your travel expenses, especially during the winter holiday season when popular destinations often experience an increase in tourist arrivals. Here are a few ways to make your trip more economical: