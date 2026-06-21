Trying To Lose Belly Fat? Experts Say You're Probably Focusing On The Wrong Exercise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sustainable fat loss requires diet, exercise, sleep, stress management.

For decades, countless people seeking a slimmer waistline have turned to crunches in the hope of burning stubborn belly fat. However, health and fitness experts say the popular exercise may not be the shortcut to a flat stomach that many believe it to be. While crunches can strengthen the abdominal muscles, growing scientific evidence suggests they do little to reduce fat specifically around the midsection.

According to NDTV Health, crunches are effective for building core strength and improving muscle endurance, but they are not designed to target fat loss in a particular area of the body. Fitness professionals note that the idea of “spot reduction” - losing fat from a specific body part through targeted exercises - has long been one of the most persistent myths in the fitness industry.

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Spot Reduction Is A Myth

Researchers say the body does not selectively burn fat from the area being exercised. Instead, fat is utilised from energy stores throughout the body when a person consistently burns more calories than they consume. This means that even hundreds of daily crunches are unlikely to significantly reduce abdominal fat unless accompanied by broader lifestyle changes.

According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), achieving and maintaining a healthy weight requires a combination of regular physical activity and a balanced diet. Health experts recommend focusing on overall fat loss rather than attempting to target a specific body region.

Why Belly Fat Deserves Attention?

The concerns surrounding belly fat go beyond aesthetics. Excess abdominal fat, particularly visceral fat that accumulates around internal organs, is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and other chronic health conditions, stated by the World Health Organization (WHO). Medical experts explain that visceral fat behaves differently from fat stored beneath the skin. It can release inflammatory substances and hormones that may interfere with the body’s normal metabolic processes. Over time, these effects can contribute to insulin resistance, elevated blood pressure and a greater risk of long-term illness.

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What Experts Recommend For Sustainable Fat Loss

Rather than relying solely on abdominal exercises, health professionals recommend a comprehensive approach to weight management. Combining aerobic activities such as brisk walking, running, cycling and swimming with strength training is one of the most effective ways to reduce overall body fat, as stated by the American College of Sports Medicine. Nutrition also plays a vital role, with experts encouraging diets rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats.

Beyond diet and exercise, researchers at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health highlight the importance of adequate sleep and stress management, noting that poor sleep and chronic stress can disrupt hormones that regulate appetite and hunger. While crunches can strengthen the core, experts emphasise that lasting fat loss is achieved through consistent lifestyle habits, including regular physical activity, balanced nutrition and long-term commitment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.





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