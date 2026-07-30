Is Jantar Mantar Closed? Delhi Police Issues Clarification On Protest Venue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police denied false claims of Jantar Mantar closure.

Protests require permission, adhering to court guidelines and capacity.

Police urged public to avoid spreading unverified claims.

Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed social media claims that Jantar Mantar had been shut down for protests, calling the reports "false, misleading and devoid of facts".

In a statement posted on X, the police clarified that Jantar Mantar continues to function as an authorised venue for peaceful demonstrations and remains open for protests conducted in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The clarification comes amid rumours circulating on social media alleging that the protest site had been locked or permanently closed.

Jantar Mantar Continues To Be Authorised Protest Venue

Delhi Police said Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised location for peaceful demonstrations.

According to the police, protests at the venue are governed by the Supreme Court's directions and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framed by Delhi Police in compliance with those orders.

Under the existing guidelines, a maximum of 1,000 people may be permitted to assemble at the venue.

Permission Required For Demonstrations

The police said permission to hold a demonstration is granted by the competent authority after organisers or individuals submit a formal application.

Such permission is subject to compliance with the prescribed terms and conditions laid down by the authorities.

The clarification reiterates the existing procedure governing demonstrations at the designated protest site.

Police Urge Public Not To Spread Misinformation

Delhi Police urged citizens not to believe or circulate unverified claims regarding Jantar Mantar.

The force advised the public to rely only on official communications for accurate information and updates.

The statement was issued in response to what the police described as misleading social media posts regarding access to the protest venue.