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English NewsCitiesIs Jantar Mantar Closed? Delhi Police Issues Clarification On Protest Venue

Is Jantar Mantar Closed? Delhi Police Issues Clarification On Protest Venue

Delhi Police has dismissed social media rumours claiming that Jantar Mantar has been closed for protests, calling them false and misleading.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police denied false claims of Jantar Mantar closure.
  • Protests require permission, adhering to court guidelines and capacity.
  • Police urged public to avoid spreading unverified claims.

Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed social media claims that Jantar Mantar had been shut down for protests, calling the reports "false, misleading and devoid of facts".

In a statement posted on X, the police clarified that Jantar Mantar continues to function as an authorised venue for peaceful demonstrations and remains open for protests conducted in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The clarification comes amid rumours circulating on social media alleging that the protest site had been locked or permanently closed.

Jantar Mantar Continues To Be Authorised Protest Venue

Delhi Police said Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised location for peaceful demonstrations.

According to the police, protests at the venue are governed by the Supreme Court's directions and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framed by Delhi Police in compliance with those orders.

Under the existing guidelines, a maximum of 1,000 people may be permitted to assemble at the venue.

Permission Required For Demonstrations

The police said permission to hold a demonstration is granted by the competent authority after organisers or individuals submit a formal application.

Such permission is subject to compliance with the prescribed terms and conditions laid down by the authorities.

The clarification reiterates the existing procedure governing demonstrations at the designated protest site.

Police Urge Public Not To Spread Misinformation

Delhi Police urged citizens not to believe or circulate unverified claims regarding Jantar Mantar.

The force advised the public to rely only on official communications for accurate information and updates.

The statement was issued in response to what the police described as misleading social media posts regarding access to the protest venue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Jantar Mantar been shut down for protests?

No, Delhi Police clarified that claims of Jantar Mantar being shut down are false. It remains an authorized venue for peaceful demonstrations.

What are the rules for protesting at Jantar Mantar?

Protests are governed by Supreme Court directions and Delhi Police's SOP. A maximum of 1,000 people are permitted, and formal permission is required.

Do I need permission to protest at Jantar Mantar?

Yes, permission is required. Organizers or individuals must submit a formal application and comply with prescribed terms and conditions.

Why did Delhi Police issue a clarification about Jantar Mantar?

Delhi Police issued the clarification to debunk

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar DELHI NEWS
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