Buget Traveller | 10 Shiva Temples To Visit In Sawan 2026 Under Rs 20,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pilgrims need advance planning for safe, fulfilling Sawan journeys.

As the chants of “Har Har Mahadev” resonate through temple towns and the fragrance of bel leaves and incense fills the air, North India gears up for one of the most sacred periods of the Hindu calendar. Sawan, or Shravan, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is considered an especially auspicious time for devotees to offer prayers, observe fasts and undertake pilgrimages. In 2026, Sawan in North India will be observed from July 30 to August 28, with Sawan Somwars falling on August 3, 10, 17 and 24. These Mondays traditionally draw large numbers of devotees to Shiva temples across the region. From the Himalayan heights of Kedarnath and Tungnath to the spiritual lanes of Varanasi and Delhi, these 10 Mahadev temples offer a mix of faith, history, architecture and unforgettable travel experiences.

Sacred Shiva Shrines To Add To Your Sawan Itinerary

1. Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Located in the heart of Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and among the most revered Shiva temples in India. A visit here is deeply associated with the spiritual traditions of Kashi and the belief in attaining moksha. During Sawan, devotees throng the temple to offer Ganga water, milk and bel leaves to Lord Shiva. The surrounding ghats and the evening Ganga Aarti add another spiritual dimension to the journey.

Estimated Budget: Rs4,000–Rs8,000 per person for a 2-day budget-to-mid-range trip, excluding luxury stays and shopping.

2. Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand

Set at an altitude of around 3,583 metres in the Garhwal Himalayas, Kedarnath is among the most revered Shiva shrines and one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Its dramatic mountain setting makes the journey as memorable as the destination itself. Sawan is a popular period for Shiva devotees, but travellers should remember that Himalayan weather can change quickly. Advance planning is particularly important during peak pilgrimage days.

Estimated Budget: Rs10,000–Rs18,000 per person for a budget pilgrimage from Delhi, depending on transport, accommodation and the chosen route. Helicopter travel can substantially increase the cost.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Budget Traveller | Best Budget Getaways Near Major Cities For Republic Day 2026 Long Weekend

3. Baba Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar, Jharkhand

Though located in Jharkhand, Baba Baidyanath Dham is a major pilgrimage destination for devotees from North and eastern India. The temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and becomes especially vibrant during the Shravan season. The shrine is closely associated with the Kanwar Yatra, during which devotees traditionally carry holy Ganga water to offer to Lord Shiva. The annual Shravani Mela attracts huge crowds and requires careful travel planning. (Deoghar)

Estimated Budget: Rs5,000–Rs10,000 per person for a 2-day trip, depending on the starting city and mode of transport.

4. Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Surrounded by the forests of the Pauri Garhwal hills, Neelkanth Mahadev Temple is around 30 km from Rishikesh. According to Hindu tradition, the temple is associated with the episode of Samudra Manthan, when Lord Shiva consumed the halahala poison. A Sawan visit can easily be combined with time in Rishikesh, making this an appealing option for devotees looking for a pilgrimage with a peaceful riverside getaway.

Estimated Budget: Rs3,000–Rs7,000 per person for a 2-day trip from Delhi, depending on accommodation and local transport.

5. Tungnath Temple, Uttarakhand

Located in the Himalayas, Tungnath is widely recognised as the world's highest Shiva temple and forms part of the Panch Kedar pilgrimage circuit. Reaching the temple involves a trek from Chopta, making this pilgrimage particularly appealing to travellers who enjoy combining spirituality with the mountains. For a Sawan visit, rain protection and suitable footwear are essential because monsoon conditions can make Himalayan trails challenging.

Estimated Budget: Rs8,000–Rs16,000 per person for a 3-day budget-to-mid-range trip from Delhi. Current Chopta travel estimates put a 3-day/2-night trip in a similar range. (Guava Trips)

6. Pashupatinath Temple, Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh

The Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur is known for its distinctive eight-faced Shiva Lingam. During Sawan, the temple takes on a festive devotional atmosphere, with special prayers and rituals attracting devotees from neighbouring regions. For travellers seeking a Shiva pilgrimage away from the biggest Himalayan and Jyotirlinga crowds, Mandsaur can be an interesting addition to the itinerary.

Estimated Budget: Rs4,000–Rs8,000 per person for a 2-day trip, depending on the starting point and accommodation.

7. Gauri Shankar Temple, Delhi

Located in the historic Chandni Chowk area, Gauri Shankar Temple is one of Delhi's well-known Shiva shrines. Its central location makes it a convenient choice for devotees who cannot undertake a long-distance pilgrimage during Sawan. The temple's old-world setting, combined with the lively atmosphere of Old Delhi, makes the visit particularly distinctive during Sawan Mondays.

Estimated Budget: Rs1,000–Rs3,000 per person for a day visit, excluding shopping and long-distance travel.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Planning A Visit To Baba Baidyanath Dham? Check Darshan Timings, Hotel Costs And New Guidelines

8. Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple, Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Located near Mount Abu, Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple is associated with fascinating local traditions and is particularly known for the naturally revered impression believed to represent Lord Shiva's toe. The temple's distinctive religious traditions and the surrounding landscape make it an interesting destination for those looking to explore lesser-known Shiva pilgrimage sites.

Estimated Budget: Rs4,000–Rs8,000 per person for a 2-day trip, depending on the starting city and accommodation.

9. Mankameshwar Temple, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Located near Agra Fort, Mankameshwar Temple is an important Shiva shrine and a popular place of worship for locals and visitors. The temple becomes particularly lively during Sawan, when devotees arrive to offer water, milk and bel leaves. Its location also makes it possible to combine a spiritual visit with Agra's historic attractions.

Estimated Budget: Rs2,500–Rs5,000 per person for a 1–2-day budget trip, excluding entry tickets for tourist attractions.

10. Jageshwar Dham, Uttarakhand

Nestled amid dense deodar forests in Almora district, Jageshwar Dham is a remarkable complex of ancient stone temples, many dedicated to Lord Shiva. Its serene Himalayan setting offers a quieter spiritual experience compared with major pilgrimage hubs. For devotees who want to combine temple visits with nature and tranquillity, Jageshwar makes for a rewarding Sawan destination.

Estimated Budget: Rs7,000–Rs14,000 per person for a 2–3-day budget-to-mid-range trip from Delhi.

Plan Your Sawan Pilgrimage Wisely

Sawan pilgrimage can be deeply rewarding, but advance planning is important, particularly during the four Sawan Somwars. Accommodation and transport should be booked early, especially for destinations such as Kedarnath, Varanasi and Deoghar. Travellers heading towards the Himalayan temples should keep rainwear, sturdy footwear and essential medicines handy. Weather conditions can affect road and trekking routes during the monsoon, so checking official travel advisories before departure is advisable. Those planning to participate in or travel through areas affected by the Kanwar Yatra should also check local traffic arrangements. Authorities have announced major traffic restrictions on key routes during the 2026 yatra period. Most importantly, remember that Sawan is about devotion rather than simply ticking destinations off a travel list. Whether you choose the grandeur of Kedarnath, the spiritual energy of Kashi Vishwanath or the tranquillity of Jageshwar, each shrine offers its own way to connect with Lord Shiva.