'Who Gave The Order?': Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Over Student Crackdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition MPs protested police excesses against student agitators.

They also highlighted alleged theft of Ayodhya Temple donations.

Protesters demanded Home Minister's answers regarding police force orders.

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in the Parliament House complex on Thursday against alleged police excesses against student protesters and theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The MPs protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament. Slogans such as 'chadhawa chor, gaddi chor', 'grih mantri sadan mein aao' and 'who gave the order' were raised by the lawmakers.

The MPs also kept a donation box with them and they were seen putting money inside it to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Sagarika Ghose, JMM's Mahua Maji, among others, participated in the protest.

In a post on X, Venugopal said, "How long with HM Amit Shah hide and not answer the people of India? Why is he MIA (missing in action) from Parliament?" "We opposition MPs are protesting outside Makar Dwar, demanding a clear answer for who ordered the use of pellet guns against students, and for heckling LOP Shri Rahul Gandhi and preventing him from speaking in the Lok Sabha yesterday," Venugopal said.

The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read 'who gave the order', an apparent reference to the directions to security personnel to use lethal force against student protesters at the recent agitation against NEET paper leak.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests last week.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)