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English NewsLifestyleSawan 2026: 7 Stylish Bindi Designs To Elevate Your Saree Look This Sawan

Sawan 2026: 7 Stylish Bindi Designs To Elevate Your Saree Look This Sawan

Sawan 2026 Fashion Trends: Try These Stylish Bindi Designs With Your Saree This Sawan. Discover The Perfect Bindi Styles To Elevate Your Traditional And Modern Look.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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  • Select bindis based on saree, face shape, and jewelry.

As the holy month of Sawan begins, the festive spirit can be felt everywhere. From temple visits and pujas to family gatherings, many women choose traditional outfits, with sarees being a popular choice. But while selecting the perfect saree is important, the right bindi can also make a noticeable difference to your overall look. A bindi may be small, but it can beautifully complement your outfit and add an elegant finishing touch. If you're planning to wear a saree this Sawan, here are some stylish bindi designs worth trying.

Round Red Bindi

For those who prefer a simple and timeless look, the classic round red bindi is an easy choice. It pairs beautifully with almost every saree colour and looks particularly striking with green, yellow and red sarees. Its traditional appeal makes it perfect for Sawan festivities.

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Green Stone Bindi

Green is closely associated with the beauty and vibrancy of Sawan. A green stone bindi can add a festive touch while keeping your look traditional. You can pair it with silk, cotton or georgette sarees for an effortlessly graceful appearance.

Long Bindi

Want to experiment with something beyond the classic round bindi? Try a long or elongated design. It lends an elegant and slightly contemporary touch to your traditional outfit. This style works especially well with Banarasi or plain sarees. Pair it with minimal jewellery to keep the look balanced.

Black Bindi

A black bindi can add a striking contrast to a traditional saree look. If you're wearing a light-coloured saree, a small black bindi can instantly make your overall appearance more defined. Keep the design simple for a sophisticated finish.

Stone Work Bindi

Heading to a puja, family gathering or festive celebration? A stone-work bindi can add a subtle touch of glamour to your traditional look. It pairs well with sarees and can beautifully complement festive jewellery without making the overall look too heavy.

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Leaf Shape Bindi

Leaf-shaped bindis are a stylish option for those looking to try something different. Their delicate design complements the natural and festive vibe associated with Sawan. Try pairing one with a saree featuring green or golden borders for a coordinated look.

Multicolor Bindi

If your saree features multiple colours, a multicoloured bindi can tie the entire look together. It adds a playful yet traditional touch and works particularly well with vibrant festive sarees.

Keep This Small Detail In Mind

When choosing a bindi, consider your saree's colour, pattern and your overall styling. Your face shape can also help you decide which bindi size and design suits you best. If you're wearing heavy jewellery, a simple bindi can prevent the look from becoming overwhelming. On the other hand, lighter jewellery gives you more room to experiment with stone-studded or designer bindis.

After all, it's often the smallest details that complete a festive look. This Sawan, choose a bindi that complements your saree and lets your personal style shine.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should I consider my jewellery when choosing a bindi?

Yes, if you're wearing heavy jewellery, a simple bindi is best to avoid an overwhelming look. Lighter jewellery allows more room to experiment with stone-studded or designer bindis.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Sawan Sawan 2026 Bindi
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