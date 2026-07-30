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English NewsNewsIndiaSupreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Use Of Pellet Guns; Seeks Response On SOP

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Use Of Pellet Guns; Seeks Response On SOP

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 11:36 AM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Centre over the use of pellet guns after Rapid Action Force personnel used the non-lethal shotgun to disperse protestors during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march. 

The apex court also sought the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from the Central Government over the use of the pellet guns. 

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Pellet Gun Row: Opposition Protests at Parliament Over Pellet Gun Issue, Demands Answer on “Who Gave the Order?”

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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
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