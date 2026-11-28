Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Recommended vaccinations ensure health during your Pakistan visit.

Documents Required for Pakistan Travel: If you are planning to travel to Pakistan from India, you should first be aware of the necessary documents and visas. It is essential to have the correct visa and complete documents to ensure you don't face any problems during your trip. Indian citizens need to have their visas and certain important documents ready before traveling to Pakistan.

Visa Required To Travel To Pakistan



A visa is required for travelers traveling from India to Pakistan. If you are traveling to Pakistan for tourism or business purposes, you must obtain a visa in advance. Travelers must obtain a visa from the relevant embassy, ​​consulate, or visa center before traveling to Pakistan. Pakistani citizens or persons of Pakistani origin may travel to Pakistan without a visa if they have a valid NICOP or POC.

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Must Have A Passport

A valid passport is one of the most important documents for traveling to Pakistan. Travelers must have a passport that is valid for at least six months after arrival in Pakistan. Therefore, be sure to check the validity of your passport before planning your trip.

Digital Disembarkation Card Is Also Required

Before arriving in Pakistan, passengers are required to complete a digital disembarkation card. After completing the online form, passengers receive a confirmation via email. This must be downloaded and presented upon arrival in Pakistan. If a passenger is unable to complete this form online, they can fill out a paper form provided by the airline. This form can also be completed at the airport.

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What Documents Are Required To Travel To Pakistan?

Certain documents are required for a Pakistan visa. These include an Indian passport with a minimum validity of six months, a completed Pakistan visa application form, and a recent passport-sized photograph. Documents related to the purpose of your travel may also be required. For example, if you are traveling, a hotel booking proof, an invitation letter for a business trip, an acceptance letter from a university for studies, and an employment letter for a job.

Applicants may also be asked for proof of sufficient funds or a bank statement. In some cases, a PAN card or Aadhaar card may also be requested. For work or long-term visas, a police clearance certificate may be required.

What Should Be The Photo For Visa?

There are certain requirements for the photo required for a Pakistan visa. The photo must be 35mm x 45mm in size. The background must be white and clear. The face must be neutral, with both eyes open. Headgear must be free of any clothing, except for religious purposes. The photo must be free of shadows, reflections, or red-eye. It's important to adhere to these requirements, as an incorrect photo can cause problems with your application.

What Vaccinations Should Be Taken Before Going To Pakistan?

Travelers to Pakistan are also advised to consider certain vaccinations. These include the hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines. If you're traveling to smaller cities or rural areas, the typhoid vaccine may also be considered. Common vaccines like polio and measles may also be necessary. For long-term stays or activities in rural areas, the Japanese encephalitis vaccine may also be considered. However, it's generally not necessary for those traveling to cities for short periods.

How To Apply For A Visa?

To travel to Pakistan, first select the appropriate visa category for your travel needs. Next, complete the visa application online and submit all required documents. It's important to correctly fill in the passport validity and other required information when applying. Once the visa is approved, applicants will receive an e-visa and further necessary information via email. This information should be read carefully and the required documents should be kept with them during travel.

What Is The Fee For Pakistan Visa?

Pakistan visa fees vary depending on the type and duration of the visa. If you plan to stay in Pakistan for a longer period or plan to travel again, separate fees may apply for visa renewal or extension.