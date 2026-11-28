Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Limit quantity, balance with protein/fiber, walk after meals.

Many people may have noticed a sudden sleepiness after eating rice in the afternoon. It feels as if the body is tired, and they feel like resting for a while. But have you ever wondered why some people feel sleepier after eating rice than after eating roti? The carbohydrates in the food, blood sugar, and certain changes in the body are responsible for this.

What Effect Does Eating Rice Have On Blood Sugar?

Rice is high in carbohydrates. White rice, in particular, is digested quickly and converted into glucose by the body. This causes blood sugar levels to rise after eating. To control this, the body releases the hormone insulin. The resulting changes in blood sugar can make some people feel tired or lethargic, but the effect varies from person to person. The quantity of rice consumed, the way it is cooked, and the other foods eaten with it also contribute to this.

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There Is Also A Connection To Hormones Related To Sleep

Feeling sleepy after eating rice is also linked to certain hormones in the body. Increased insulin levels help the amino acid tryptophan reach the brain. Tryptophan is converted into serotonin in the body, which in turn helps produce melatonin. Serotonin is associated with mood and relaxation, while melatonin is the hormone that signals the body to sleep. Furthermore, our body clock naturally slows down during the afternoon, which is why we feel sleepier after lunch.

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How To Avoid Feeling Lethargic After Eating Rice?

If you feel excessively sleepy after eating rice, consider the quantity. Instead of eating a large amount of rice at one time, limit your intake to your hunger. Include protein-rich foods like lentils, yogurt, or paneer, along with salads or green vegetables. This will make your plate more balanced and help you use the energy from your food more slowly. You can also occasionally replace white rice with brown rice or whole grains like jowar and bajra. These are high in fiber, which helps with digestion and blood sugar management. Taking a light walk after a meal instead of lying down immediately is also beneficial. If you feel extremely tired or sleepy every time you eat, don't ignore it and consult a specialist.

Disclaimer: This information is based on research studies and expert opinion. Do not substitute for medical advice. Always consult your doctor or relevant specialist before undertaking any new activity or exercise regimen.

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