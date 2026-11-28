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Dandruff Treatment: With the arrival of winter, many people begin to experience dandruff. Itchy scalp, white flakes, and dry scalp become daily problems. Cold and dry air reduces the moisture in the scalp, which increases the problem of dandruff. Therefore, proper hair care is essential. Some home remedies can help reduce scalp dryness and relieve itching.

Make A Hair Pack With Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are used for hair care. Soak two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in half a cup of water overnight. In the morning, grind them into a thick paste. Apply this paste to the hair roots and scalp. After about 20 to 30 minutes, wash your hair with a mild shampoo. This moisturizes the scalp and provides some relief from itching caused by dryness.

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Yogurt And Coconut Oil Will Provide Moisture

Yogurt and coconut oil are also used in hair care. The moisture in yogurt helps reduce scalp dryness. To do this, take four tablespoons of yogurt and mix it with lemon juice. Apply this mixture to the scalp and rinse it out after about 20 minutes. If lemon causes irritation or an allergic reaction, avoid using it. Always perform a patch test before applying any mixture for the first time. Additionally, gently massage two tablespoons of lukewarm coconut oil onto the scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour and then rinse. If applying the oil increases itching or dandruff, discontinue use. Also, avoid leaving the oil on the hair overnight.

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Keep These Things In Mind During Winters

Avoid using very hot water to wash your hair during winter. This increases scalp dryness. Always wash your hair with lukewarm water and use a mild shampoo as needed. Avoid excessive scrubbing and dryness of the hair and keep the scalp clean. If dandruff persists for several weeks, or if the scalp becomes itchy or red, or if hair loss increases, consult a dermatologist.