Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A 4-night, 5-day budget Vaishno Devi pilgrimage package starts.

Package includes train travel, hotel, transfers, and Banganga drop-off.

Comfort and Deluxe plans vary, starting Rs11,540 per person.

Plan for personal expenses, online Yatra registration, postpaid phone.

A visit to Mata Vaishno Devi is among the most revered pilgrimages in India, attracting millions of devotees every year. Nestled in the Trikuta Hills near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, the shrine is believed to fulfil the wishes of devotees who visit with faith and devotion. If you're planning a spiritual getaway without spending a fortune, this 4 Nights/5 Days budget tour package offers a convenient way to complete the pilgrimage. Starting at Rs11,540 per person, the package covers train travel, hotel stay, local transfers, and meals depending on the plan you choose.

Journey Details And What's Included

The journey begins from Varanasi and is operated via the BSB–Jammu Express (12237/12238). The train departs every Thursday at 12:40 PM, passing through major stations such as Jaunpur City, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, and Moradabad before reaching Jammu. Travellers will journey in Third AC class. Upon arrival, passengers will be transferred in a shared air-conditioned vehicle from Jammu Railway Station to their hotel in Katra. The package includes a two-night stay at Hotel Jai Maa Inn or a similar three-star property. To make the pilgrimage easier, the package also provides drop-off and pick-up services at Banganga, the starting point of the nearly 12-km trek to the Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

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Package Prices And Budget Options

Travellers can choose between Comfort and Deluxe plans based on their budget and meal preferences.

The Comfort Package includes hotel accommodation with breakfast. Prices start at:

Rs 11,540 per person (Triple Sharing)

Rs 14,180 per person (Double Sharing)

Rs 23,860 (Single Occupancy)

The Deluxe Package includes both breakfast and dinner. Prices are:

Rs 12,160 per person (Triple Sharing)

Rs 14,740 per person (Double Sharing)

Rs 24,970 (Single Occupancy)

Separate tariffs are applicable for children between 5 and 11 years. Before travelling, pilgrims should complete their Vaishno Devi Yatra registration (Yatra Parchi) online. It is also advisable to carry a postpaid mobile connection, as prepaid services may not function in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Expenses You Should Plan For

While the package takes care of major travel requirements, a few expenses remain the traveller's responsibility. The package includes train tickets, hotel accommodation, local transportation, and meals as per the selected plan. However, expenses such as personal shopping, laundry, tips, bottled water, monument entry fees, camera charges, additional sightseeing, optional activities, and any meals not mentioned in the itinerary are not included. For budget-conscious travellers looking for a well-organised pilgrimage, this package offers a hassle-free way to visit one of India's most sacred shrines without worrying about transport and accommodation arrangements.