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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | 8 Best Monsoon Getaways In Tamil Nadu Under Rs 22,000

Budget Traveller | 8 Best Monsoon Getaways In Tamil Nadu Under Rs 22,000

Monsoon transforms Tamil Nadu into a scenic paradise. Misty hill stations, lush forests, and rain-washed temples create unforgettable views. Explore these 8 must-visit monsoon destinations.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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  • Each destination features attractions, activities, and estimated trip budgets.

Monsoon brings out the most captivating side of Tamil Nadu. Mist-covered hill stations, lush forests, rain-washed temples, and scenic coastlines create an ideal setting for a memorable getaway. From the tranquil tea estates of the Western Ghats to the spiritual charm of ancient temple towns, the state offers something for every traveller. Whether you are looking for a peaceful retreat, an adventure in nature, or a cultural escape, Tamil Nadu has a destination to match your travel style. Here are eight spectacular places to explore during the monsoon, along with estimated trip budgets to help you plan better.

1. Coimbatore

Known as the 'Manchester of India', Coimbatore enjoys pleasant weather throughout the year. During the monsoon, the city becomes even more inviting as the Western Ghats turn lush green and nearby waterfalls flow at full strength.

Top Attractions

  • Marudamalai Temple

  • Siruvani Waterfalls

  • Perur Patteeswarar Temple

  • VOC Park and Zoo

Things To Do

  • Nature walks

  • Temple visits

  • Photography

  • Short drives into the Western Ghats

Estimated Budget

  • Travel: Rs1,500–Rs5,000 (depending on departure city)

  • Stay: Rs1,500–Rs4,000 per night

  • Food & Local Transport: Rs1,000–Rs1,500 per day

  • Estimated 3-Day Trip Cost: Rs8,000–Rs18,000 per person

2. Rameshwaram

Often referred to as the 'Varanasi of the South', Rameshwaram combines spirituality with breathtaking coastal landscapes. Monsoon clouds lend a dramatic backdrop to its temples and beaches without taking away from its serene atmosphere.

Top Attractions

  • Ramanathaswamy Temple

  • Dhanushkodi

  • Pamban Bridge

  • Olaikuda Beach

Things To Do

  • Temple visits

  • Birdwatching

  • Scuba diving (weather permitting)

  • Beach walks

Estimated Budget

  • Travel: Rs2,000–Rs6,000

  • Stay: Rs1,200–Rs3,500 per night

  • Food & Local Transport: Rs1,000–Rs1,500 per day

  • Estimated 3-Day Trip Cost: Rs8,500–Rs18,000 per person

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 3. Kodaikanal

Popularly known as the 'Princess of Hill Stations', Kodaikanal looks picture-perfect during the rainy season. Misty valleys, overflowing waterfalls and cool weather make it one of Tamil Nadu's most sought-after monsoon destinations.

Top Attractions

  • Coaker's Walk

  • Kodaikanal Lake

  • Bryant Park

  • Silver Cascade Falls

Things To Do

  • Boating

  • Trekking on marked trails

  • Cycling

  • Forest photography

Estimated Budget

  • Travel: Rs2,000–Rs5,500

  • Stay: Rs2,000–Rs5,500 per night

  • Food & Local Transport: Rs1,200–Rs1,800 per day

  • Estimated 3-Day Trip Cost: Rs10,000–Rs22,000 per person

4. Puducherry (Pondicherry)

Rain gives Puducherry's French Quarter a fresh charm, while the Bay of Bengal becomes even more dramatic. The coastal town offers a relaxed monsoon experience with heritage streets, cafés and peaceful beaches.

Top Attractions

  • White Town

  • Promenade Beach

  • Auroville

  • Paradise Beach

  • Puducherry Museum

Things To Do

  • Café hopping

  • Cycling

  • Heritage walks

  • Beach visits during dry hours

Estimated Budget

  • Travel: Rs2,000–Rs6,000

  • Stay: Rs2,000–Rs5,000 per night

  • Food & Local Transport: Rs1,200–Rs2,000 per day

  • Estimated 3-Day Trip Cost: Rs10,000–Rs22,000 per person

5. Ooty

The 'Queen of Hill Stations' turns greener and more enchanting during monsoon. Tea gardens, colonial-era architecture and mist-covered mountains create postcard-worthy views at every turn.

Top Attractions

  • Government Botanical Garden

  • Ooty Lake

  • Doddabetta Peak

  • Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Things To Do

  • Toy train ride

  • Tea tasting

  • Garden walks

  • Sightseeing

Estimated Budget

  • Travel: Rs2,000–Rs6,000

  • Stay: Rs2,000–Rs5,000 per night

  • Food & Local Transport: Rs1,200–Rs2,000 per day

  • Estimated 3-Day Trip Cost: Rs10,000–Rs22,000 per person

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6. Valparai

Nestled in the Anamalai Hills, Valparai remains one of Tamil Nadu's lesser-explored monsoon escapes. Rolling tea estates, dense forests and frequent wildlife sightings make it a paradise for nature lovers.

Top Attractions

  • Sholayar Dam

  • Aliyar View Point

  • Anamalai Tiger Reserve

  • Monkey Falls

Things To Do

  • Tea estate drives

  • Wildlife spotting

  • Photography

  • Scenic road trips

Estimated Budget

  • Travel: Rs2,000–Rs5,000

  • Stay: Rs1,500–Rs3,500 per night

  • Food & Local Transport: Rs1,000–Rs1,500 per day

  • Estimated 3-Day Trip Cost: Rs8,500–Rs18,000 per person

7. Coonoor

Less crowded than neighbouring Ooty, Coonoor offers a quieter monsoon retreat. Mist-covered plantations and panoramic viewpoints make it ideal for travellers seeking a slower pace.

Top Attractions

  • Sim's Park

  • Dolphin's Nose

  • Lamb's Rock

  • Law's Falls

Things To Do

  • Toy train ride

  • Tea factory tour

  • Nature walks

  • Photography

Estimated Budget

  • Travel: Rs2,000–Rs6,000

  • Stay: Rs2,000–Rs4,500 per night

  • Food & Local Transport: Rs1,200–Rs1,800 per day

  • Estimated 3-Day Trip Cost: Rs10,000–Rs20,000 per person

8. Yercaud

Set amid the Shevaroy Hills, Yercaud offers a refreshing break from bustling tourist destinations. Monsoon enhances its waterfalls, plantations and viewpoints, making it perfect for a relaxing holiday.

Top Attractions

  • Kiliyur Falls

  • Lady's Seat

  • Pagoda Point

  • Botanical Garden

Things To Do

  • Boating

  • Plantation walks

  • Valley viewpoints

  • Sightseeing

Estimated Budget

  • Travel: Rs2,000–Rs5,000

  • Stay: Rs1,500–Rs4,000 per night

  • Food & Local Transport: Rs1,000–Rs1,500 per day

  • Estimated 3-Day Trip Cost: Rs8,500–Rs18,000 per person

Monsoon Travel Tips

  • Carry a lightweight raincoat or umbrella.

  • Wear non-slip footwear, especially in hill stations.

  • Check local weather forecasts before trekking or visiting waterfalls.

  • Keep a waterproof pouch for electronic devices and travel documents.

  • Start sightseeing early, as rainfall is often heavier in the afternoon.

Tamil Nadu offers a unique blend of misty landscapes, spiritual heritage and coastal beauty during the monsoon. Whether you prefer sipping tea amid rolling plantations in Ooty, exploring the tranquil lanes of Puducherry, or witnessing the spiritual aura of Rameshwaram under rain-filled skies, every destination promises a memorable experience. Plan your itinerary, pack your rain gear and camera, and get ready to experience the state's most beautiful season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which places are highlighted as ideal monsoon destinations in Tamil Nadu?

Coimbatore, Rameshwaram, Kodaikanal, Puducherry, Ooty, Valparai, Coonoor, and Yercaud are highlighted. These destinations offer unique experiences, from spiritual charm to lush natural beauty.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Monsoon Destinations Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Monsoon Travel
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