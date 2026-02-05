ABP Live Budget Traveller | 5 Amazing Places In South India You Can Explore Under ₹15,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom











Travelling across South India doesn’t have to drain your savings. With smart planning, local transport, and a little flexibility, you can explore beaches, hill stations, heritage towns, and coffee country, all under ₹15,000. From floating through quiet backwaters to walking among ancient ruins and misty tea gardens, these destinations prove that memorable travel is about choices, not cost.

If you love discovering places slowly, eating local, and finding value beyond luxury, this list is for you. Here are five South Indian destinations where budget travel feels rich in experiences.

1. Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey may be famous for luxury houseboats, but savvy budget travellers know a smarter way to soak in its dreamy backwaters. Instead of splurging thousands, hop onto government ferries that cruise through the same scenic canals for just ₹10-₹20. You’ll glide past coconut-lined banks, emerald paddy fields, and everyday village life. Food here is just as kind to your wallet. Local eateries dish out comforting plates of appam, puttu, and fresh fish curry for under ₹100, proving that good food doesn’t need a fancy price tag. Add to that free experiences like sunset walks at Alleppey Beach, slow village strolls through Kuttanad, and quiet evenings by the canals, and you’ll realise how effortlessly Alleppey fits into a ₹15,000 travel budget. Must-visit spots include Alleppey Beach, the bird-filled Pathiramanal Island, the calm shores of Marari Beach, and the historic Krishnapuram Palace. Don’t miss wandering through Kuttanad, famously called the “rice bowl of Kerala,” where life moves at a soothing, unhurried pace.

When it comes to staying cheap yet comfortable, Alleppey doesn’t disappoint. Zostel Alleppey near Beach Road is a backpacker favourite, with dorm beds starting at ₹500-600 and private rooms around ₹1,200, clean, social, and steps from the sea. Venice Vibe Homestay in the Punnamada area offers a warm, family-run experience close to the backwaters for ₹800-1,000 per night, with optional home-cooked meals that feel like a hug on a plate. For solo travellers craving peace, Beach Paradise Homestay near Alleppey Beach provides simple, cosy rooms for ₹600-900, perfect for waking up to salty air and quiet mornings.

2. Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi feels like a living open-air museum where centuries of history surround you and some of the best experiences cost absolutely nothing. Entry fees to most monuments are minimal, and many unforgettable moments, like catching sunrise from Matanga Hill, wandering through the ruins of Hampi Bazaar, or sitting quietly inside ancient temples, are completely free. That’s exactly why budget travellers fall in love with Hampi. Affordable stays are easy to find in areas like Hampi Bazaar and Hippie Island, where simple guesthouses and hostels start at just ₹500 per night. Food is equally pocket-friendly, local eateries serve hot dosas, idlis, and wholesome thalis for ₹50-₹100, making it easy to eat well without overspending.

History lovers shouldn’t miss the Queen’s Bath, a stunning part of the Royal Enclosure that once served as the private bathing chamber of Vijayanagara royalty. Another unmissable sight is the massive Big Shivlinga, carved from a single boulder and standing nearly 3 metres tall, partially submerged in water near the Lakshmi Narasimha Temple.

3. Munnar, Kerala

Munnar quietly proves that you don’t need luxury resorts or pricey tours to experience true hill-station magic. This misty paradise in the Western Ghats is built for slow, budget-friendly travel. Endless tea gardens are open to explore on foot, viewpoints come with little to no entry fee, and local buses connect most attractions for just a few rupees. If you’re travelling smart, Munnar feels generous rather than expensive. Staying here is easy on the pocket. Family-run homestays start at ₹500-₹1,000 per night, offering warm hospitality and unbeatable views. Food is another win, small roadside eateries and thattukadas serve filling Kerala meals for under ₹60, from hot dosas to comforting curries. For sightseeing, shared jeeps keep costs low, while some of the best experiences, walking through fog-covered plantations, watching sunrise from winding hill roads, or listening to birds at dawn are completely free.

Beyond the iconic tea estates, make time for Eravikulam National Park, the serene Mattupetty Dam, the colourful Rose Garden, and the playful acoustics of Echo Point. A simple hack: visit viewpoints early in the morning for free parking, fewer crowds, and clearer views. And don’t hesitate to chat with your homestay hosts, many happily offer free guided walks and point you toward hidden trails most tourists never find.

4. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal delivers timeless hill-station vibes without burning a hole in your pocket. This misty retreat in the Palani Hills is perfect for travellers who want cool weather, scenic walks, and slow days. Many of its biggest attractions come almost free. While you’re here, don’t miss Kodaikanal Lake, Coaker’s Walk, the dramatic Pillar Rocks, Green Valley View, Bryant Park, and Dolphin’s Nose.

Getting around is refreshingly affordable. Public buses run frequently within town, while shared autos make sightseeing easy on the wallet. When it comes to stays, budget hotels and homestays near the bus stand or Coaker’s Walk Road start at around ₹800 per night, offering clean rooms and convenient access to major spots. Food is another highlight, local messes and small eateries serve comforting South Indian meals for just ₹50-₹70, proving that good food doesn’t need fancy menus. Nature lovers are especially spoiled here. Independent treks to Dolphin’s Nose, quiet forest walks, and misty trails cost nothing but time and curiosity. To save even more, overnight buses from Chennai or Bangalore double up as transport and accommodation, making Kodaikanal an easy under-₹15,000 getaway.

5. Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur is a quiet win for budget travellers who want misty hills, coffee-scented air, and crowd-free nature without premium prices. This laid-back hill town in Karnataka rewards slow travel and curiosity. Coffee plantation walks are a highlight and are usually free if you explore independently. Waterfalls here charge minimal entry fees, and scenic viewpoints like Mullayanagiri, Karnataka’s highest peak, cost nothing but a bit of effort. The drive and short walks around Baba Budangiri feel meditative, while Hirekolale Lake is perfect for sunrise or sunset pauses, with reflections of hills doing all the talking. Hebbe Falls, though slightly more effort to reach, is worth it for its raw, forested setting.

Accommodation is where Chikmagalur truly shines for budget travellers. The town and its outskirts are dotted with affordable homestays and guesthouses, especially around MG Road and near coffee estates. Prices typically range from ₹800 to ₹1,500 per night, and many stays include hearty home-cooked Malnad meals, saving you money and adding local flavour to your trip. Getting around is easy on the pocket too. Local buses and shared autos connect most attractions cheaply, while small eateries and street food joints serve filling meals for under ₹150. With affordable KSRTC buses from Bangalore and budget train connections via Kadur, Chikmagalur delivers lush greenery, misty mornings, and peaceful hill-town vibes