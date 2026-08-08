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English NewsLifestyleTravelJaipur’s Jal Mahal: How A Five-Storey Palace Was Built To Stay Partly Underwater

Jaipur’s Jal Mahal: How A Five-Storey Palace Was Built To Stay Partly Underwater

Jaipur’s Jal Mahal is unlike most royal monuments, with four of its five floors remaining submerged in Man Sagar Lake. Built as a royal retreat, the palace showcases clever waterproofing, strong foundations and traditional construction techniques.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jaipur's Jal Mahal features four submerged floors in lake.
  • Originally a royal retreat, its setting provided summer cooling.
  • Advanced waterproofing and foundation techniques secured the palace.
  • Molten glass protected iron clamps from corrosion underwater.

Imagine a five-storey palace where only the top floor remains visible while the other four stay submerged in a lake. That is the unusual sight offered by Jaipur’s Jal Mahal, a historic structure surrounded by the waters of Man Sagar Lake. Unlike a conventional palace, the monument was not designed as a permanent residence. Its location, construction and unusual relationship with water make it one of Jaipur’s most distinctive landmarks. The palace also reflects the engineering knowledge used in its construction, from waterproofing techniques to the way its stone blocks were secured. Here is the story behind its remarkable design and purpose.

Built For Royal Escapes

According to the information provided, the palace was restored around 200 years ago under Maharaja Sawai Singh. Interestingly, the structure was not originally surrounded by water. The area was dry when the palace was constructed, with the plan being to later fill it with water.

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The Jal Mahal was intended as a leisure retreat for the royal family rather than a home. Its position in the middle of the lake also had a practical advantage. During Rajasthan’s intense summers, the surrounding water helped create cooler conditions and allowed breezes to pass around the palace.

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Its unusual setting therefore combined recreation with a way to escape some of the harsh summer heat.

Waterproofing And Strong Foundations

Creating a structure that could remain surrounded by water required careful planning. The palace’s walls were reportedly made resistant to water using a traditional mixture involving sand and surkhi, helping the structure withstand prolonged exposure.

 
 
 
 
 
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Its foundations were also connected firmly with solid rock beneath the ground. This was particularly important because the surrounding soil could otherwise cause a heavy structure to settle or shift. The palace was built using large blocks of red sandstone. To hold these pieces together, grooves were cut into the stones, and heavy iron clamps were inserted. This created a stronger connection between individual blocks.

The Glass Technique

There was another problem: iron can corrode when exposed to water. Rusting could weaken the clamps over time and potentially affect the stonework. To address this, the gaps around the iron clamps were filled with molten glass, according to the account. The technique helped separate the metal from direct exposure and added another layer of protection to the construction.

What makes Jal Mahal particularly interesting is that its unusual appearance is backed by practical engineering. A palace designed as a royal retreat eventually became one of Jaipur’s most recognisable water-bound landmarks. Jal Mahal is more than a palace surrounded by water. Its submerged floors, waterproof construction and carefully secured stonework show how traditional building techniques were adapted to create a structure designed to withstand a challenging environment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is unique about the appearance of Jal Mahal?

Jal Mahal is a five-storey palace, but only its top floor is visible as the other four stories are submerged in Man Sagar Lake, making it an unusual sight.

What was the original purpose of the Jal Mahal?

The Jal Mahal was intended as a leisure retreat for the royal family. It was not designed as a permanent residence but rather a place for royal escapes.

How was Jal Mahal designed to withstand being surrounded by water?

Its walls were made water-resistant using a traditional mixture of sand and surkhi. Its foundations were also firmly connected to solid rock beneath the ground.

How did the builders prevent iron clamps from corroding in the water?

The gaps around the heavy iron clamps, which secured the stone blocks, were filled with molten glass. This technique separated the metal from direct water exposure.

When was the Jal Mahal restored?

According to the information, the palace was restored approximately 200 years ago under Maharaja Sawai Singh.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jal Mahal Jaipur Jal Mahal Man Sagar Lake Jaipur Tourism Rajasthan Heritage Jal Mahal History Jal Mahal Architecture Underwater Palace
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