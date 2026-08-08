Jal Mahal is a five-storey palace, but only its top floor is visible as the other four stories are submerged in Man Sagar Lake, making it an unusual sight.
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Jaipur’s Jal Mahal: How A Five-Storey Palace Was Built To Stay Partly Underwater
Jaipur’s Jal Mahal is unlike most royal monuments, with four of its five floors remaining submerged in Man Sagar Lake. Built as a royal retreat, the palace showcases clever waterproofing, strong foundations and traditional construction techniques.
- Jaipur's Jal Mahal features four submerged floors in lake.
- Originally a royal retreat, its setting provided summer cooling.
- Advanced waterproofing and foundation techniques secured the palace.
- Molten glass protected iron clamps from corrosion underwater.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is unique about the appearance of Jal Mahal?
What was the original purpose of the Jal Mahal?
The Jal Mahal was intended as a leisure retreat for the royal family. It was not designed as a permanent residence but rather a place for royal escapes.
How was Jal Mahal designed to withstand being surrounded by water?
Its walls were made water-resistant using a traditional mixture of sand and surkhi. Its foundations were also firmly connected to solid rock beneath the ground.
How did the builders prevent iron clamps from corroding in the water?
The gaps around the heavy iron clamps, which secured the stone blocks, were filled with molten glass. This technique separated the metal from direct water exposure.
When was the Jal Mahal restored?
According to the information, the palace was restored approximately 200 years ago under Maharaja Sawai Singh.
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