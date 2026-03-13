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As global tensions continue to affect energy supply chains, many households are feeling the impact through rising fuel prices and concerns about LPG availability. In response, a growing number of families are turning to induction cooktops as an alternative cooking solution.

Unlike traditional gas stoves, induction cooking works through electromagnetic energy that directly heats the cookware, making it faster and often more energy-efficient. However, switching from gas to induction is not as simple as plugging in a new appliance. Several lesser-known factors can affect how efficiently it works in your kitchen.

Before you rely on an induction cooktop during a potential LPG shortage, here are five important things many first-time users overlook.

ALSO READ: 5 Easy Vegetarian Induction Recipes You Can Cook During LPG Crisis

1. Not All “Steel” Utensils Actually Work On Induction

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People assume that any metal utensil will work on induction. In reality, one cookware with magnetic properties can heat properly. Certain stainless-steel utensils, aluminium vessels and traditional kadais may not respond to induction heating at all. The easiest way to test compatibility is the magnet test. If a magne sticks firmly to the bottom of the itensil, it is likely induction-friendly. Using incompatible cookware not only prevents heating but may also trigger error messages on the cooktop, which often confuses first-time users.

2. Flat Bottom Cookware Is More Important Than You May Realise

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Even if a utensil is induction compatible, the shape of its base matters significantly. Induction cooktops transfer heat through a magnetic field that works best when the vessel sits perfectly flat. Traditional Indian cookware often has curved or uneven bases, which reduces the contact area with the cooktop. This can lead to uneven cooking, slower heating, or sudden power cut-offs during cooking. For efficient induction cooking, heavy-bottom, flat-base cookware performs far better.

3. Power Load Matters, Especially In Older Homes

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One factor many households overlook is the electrical load capacity of their home. Induction cooktops typically consume 1200 to 2000 watts, which can strain older wiring systems. If multiple high-power appliances run simultaneously, such as refrigerators, microwaves, or air conditioners, it may lead to frequent circuit trips or voltage fluctuations. Checking your home’s power capacity before relying heavily on induction cooking can prevent electrical disruptions during meal preparation.

4. Certain Indian Cooking Techniques May Need Adjustment

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Cooking methods like deep frying, slow simmering, or roasting spices behave differently on induction cooktops. Gas flames allow visual control of heat, while induction relies on pre-set temperature or power levels. This means recipes may require slight adjustments, particularly when preparing dishes that demand gradual heat changes. Learning how to use temperature settings instead of flame control can significantly improve cooking results.

5. The Placement Of Cooktop Affects Its Performance

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Many people place induction cooktops in tight corners or close to walls. However, these appliances require proper ventilation to prevent overheating. Blocking airflow vents can cause the cooktop to shut down automatically as a safety measure. Placing it on a stable, heat-resistant surface with adequate surrounding space helps maintain consistent performance. Proper placement also extends the lifespan of the appliance, something many first-time users overlook.

With fuel supplies occasionally affected by global events, having alternative cooking options can offer peace of mind. Induction cooktops provide a clean, efficient and increasingly popular solution for modern kitchens.

For households exploring new cooking solutions during the LPG shortage, a little preparation can ensure the switch to induction cooking becomes a convenient and reliable kitchen upgrade.