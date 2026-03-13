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HomeLifestylePlanning To Use An Induction Cooktop During The LPG Shortage? Read These 5 Important Things First

Planning To Use An Induction Cooktop During The LPG Shortage? Read These 5 Important Things First

Facing an LPG shortage? Here are 5 important things to know before using an induction cooktop, from cookware compatibility to power efficiency.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As global tensions continue to affect energy supply chains, many households are feeling the impact through rising fuel prices and concerns about LPG availability. In response, a growing number of families are turning to induction cooktops as an alternative cooking solution.

Unlike traditional gas stoves, induction cooking works through electromagnetic energy that directly heats the cookware, making it faster and often more energy-efficient. However, switching from gas to induction is not as simple as plugging in a new appliance. Several lesser-known factors can affect how efficiently it works in your kitchen.

Before you rely on an induction cooktop during a potential LPG shortage, here are five important things many first-time users overlook.

ALSO READ: 5 Easy Vegetarian Induction Recipes You Can Cook During LPG Crisis

1. Not All “Steel” Utensils Actually Work On Induction

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

People assume that any metal utensil will work on induction. In reality, one cookware with magnetic properties can heat properly. Certain stainless-steel utensils, aluminium vessels and traditional kadais may not respond to induction heating at all. The easiest way to test compatibility is the magnet test. If a magne sticks firmly to the bottom of the itensil, it is likely induction-friendly. Using incompatible cookware not only prevents heating but may also trigger error messages on the cooktop, which often confuses first-time users.

2. Flat Bottom Cookware Is More Important Than You May Realise

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Even if a utensil is induction compatible, the shape of its base matters significantly. Induction cooktops transfer heat through a magnetic field that works best when the vessel sits perfectly flat. Traditional Indian cookware often has curved or uneven bases, which reduces the contact area with the cooktop. This can lead to uneven cooking, slower heating, or sudden power cut-offs during cooking. For efficient induction cooking, heavy-bottom, flat-base cookware performs far better.

3. Power Load Matters, Especially In Older Homes

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

One factor many households overlook is the electrical load capacity of their home. Induction cooktops typically consume 1200 to 2000 watts, which can strain older wiring systems. If multiple high-power appliances run simultaneously, such as refrigerators, microwaves, or air conditioners, it may lead to frequent circuit trips or voltage fluctuations. Checking your home’s power capacity before relying heavily on induction cooking can prevent electrical disruptions during meal preparation.

4. Certain Indian Cooking Techniques May Need Adjustment

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Cooking methods like deep frying, slow simmering, or roasting spices behave differently on induction cooktops. Gas flames allow visual control of heat, while induction relies on pre-set temperature or power levels. This means recipes may require slight adjustments, particularly when preparing dishes that demand gradual heat changes. Learning how to use temperature settings instead of flame control can significantly improve cooking results.

5. The Placement Of Cooktop Affects Its Performance

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Many people place induction cooktops in tight corners or close to walls. However, these appliances require proper ventilation to prevent overheating. Blocking airflow vents can cause the cooktop to shut down automatically as a safety measure. Placing it on a stable, heat-resistant surface with adequate surrounding space helps maintain consistent performance. Proper placement also extends the lifespan of the appliance, something many first-time users overlook.

With fuel supplies occasionally affected by global events, having alternative cooking options can offer peace of mind. Induction cooktops provide a clean, efficient and increasingly popular solution for modern kitchens.

For households exploring new cooking solutions during the LPG shortage, a little preparation can ensure the switch to induction cooking becomes a convenient and reliable kitchen upgrade.

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the placement of an induction cooktop matter?

Proper ventilation is crucial. Placing the cooktop on a stable surface with adequate space around it prevents overheating and ensures consistent performance.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Shortage Induction Cooktop Tips Induction Cooking Guide Induction Cooktop Vs LPG LPG Shortage India 2026 Best Induction Cooktops 2026 Electric Cooking Safety LPG Cylinder Price Today
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