5 Easy Vegetarian Induction Recipes You Can Cook During LPG Crisis

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With LPG shortages occasionally affecting households across India, many people are turning to induction cooktops as a reliable alternative. Fortu

nately, cooking on an induction stove can be just as quick and convenient as traditional gas cooking, especially if you choose the right recipes.

From comforting Indian staples to simple one-pan meals, there are several vegetarian dishes that can be prepared easily using minimal ingredients and basic cookware. These recipes are perfect for busy households looking for nutritious meals without relying on LPG. If you are wondering what to cook on an induction stove without spending hours in the kitchen, here are five simple and delicious vegetarian recipes that can save the day.

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1. Vegetable Poha

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Poha is one of the quickest and most satisfying meals you can prepare on an induction cooktop. Made with flattened rice, this dish cooks within minutes and requires only a single pan. Begin by heating oil on the induction stove and adding mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions and green chillies. Once fragrant, mix in soaked poha along with turmeric, salt and a handful of fresh vegetables such as peas or carrots. The beauty of vegetable poha lies in its simplicity and versatility. You can customise it with peanuts, coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon to enhance the flavour. It cooks evenly on induction heat and requires very little time, making it perfect for breakfast, lunch or even a light dinner. Nutritious, filling and easy to prepare, poha is a reliable recipe when cooking options are limited.

2. Masala Vegetable Upma



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Upma is another classic South Indian dish that adapts perfectly to induction cooking. Made with roasted semolina (sooji), it cooks quickly and offers a comforting, wholesome flavour. Heat oil on the induction stove and add mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves and chopped onions. Once aromatic, add vegetables such as carrots, beans and peas before mixing in roasted semolina. Gradually add hot water and stir continuously until the mixture thickens. Within minutes, you will have a soft and fluffy dish packed with flavour and nutrition. Upma works beautifully on induction heat because the cooking process is straightforward and controlled. It is also incredibly filling, making it ideal for families looking for a quick yet satisfying vegetarian meal during an LPG shortage.

3. Tomato Rice



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Tomato rice is a flavourful one-pot dish that can be made easily using an induction stove. Begin by heating oil in a deep induction-safe pan. Add cumin seeds, onions, garlic and green chillies, followed by chopped tomatoes and spices such as turmeric, chilli powder and garam masala. Once the tomatoes soften into a rich base, add cooked rice and gently mix everything together. The result is a tangy, aromatic meal that requires minimal preparation. Tomato rice is particularly convenient during an LPG crisis because it uses ingredients that are commonly available in most Indian kitchens. Pair it with yoghurt or pickle for a complete meal that is both comforting and satisfying.

4. Vegetable Stir-Fry



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If you are looking for something healthy and extremely quick, a vegetable stir-fry is an excellent option for induction cooking. Simply heat a little oil in a flat pan and add garlic, ginger and chopped seasonal vegetables such as capsicum, beans, carrots and broccoli. Stir-frying works particularly well on induction cooktops because the heat is evenly distributed, allowing vegetables to cook quickly while retaining their crunch and nutrients. Season the dish with salt, pepper and a pinch of spices such as cumin or chaat masala for an Indian twist. This dish can be served on its own or paired with chapati, rice or noodles for a complete meal that is both nutritious and easy to prepare.

5. One-Pot Vegetable Khichdi



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Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food and an excellent dish to cook on an induction stove when LPG is unavailable. Made with rice, lentils and vegetables, this one-pot meal is nutritious, filling and incredibly easy to prepare. Start by heating ghee in an induction-safe pot and adding cumin seeds, ginger and chopped vegetables such as carrots and peas. Add washed rice and lentils, followed by turmeric and salt. Pour in water and allow everything to cook together until soft and fragrant. The slow simmering process works beautifully on induction heat, resulting in a creamy and comforting dish.