Induction Stoves ‘Out Of Stock’ On Amazon, Blinkit, Zepto, & Instamart Amid LPG Supply Panic

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Induction cooktops are rapidly going out of stock on several quick commerce platforms in India as consumers rush to secure alternative cooking options. Apps such as Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart are currently displaying “Unavailable” and “Sold out” labels on many induction stove listings. The sudden surge in demand comes amid concerns about LPG cylinder availability after the government introduced restrictions on commercial gas supply and a 25-day gap between domestic refills.

As uncertainty grows around cooking gas supply, households and small food businesses are increasingly turning to induction cooktops, draining inventories on platforms that usually promise deliveries within minutes.

Why Are Blinkit, Zepto, & Instamart Showing Induction Cooktops As Sold Out?

Several quick commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart, are witnessing a sudden spike in searches and purchases of induction cooktops. When we checked these apps, many listings were marked as unavailable or sold out across major cities.

These platforms typically maintain limited inventory in local dark stores to enable fast delivery. The unexpected rush has quickly exhausted the available stock, especially for popular and budget-friendly models.

The spike in demand is largely driven by concerns around LPG supply after the government halted commercial gas distribution and introduced a 25-day mandatory gap between domestic refills.

How LPG Supply Concerns Triggered Panic Buying Of Electric Cooktops

Concerns around cooking gas availability have intensified due to global developments affecting energy supply routes. Reports suggest the US-Israel-Iran war has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for LPG shipments.

Nearly 90% of India’s LPG imports pass through this route, which has triggered fears of possible shortages. As a precaution, many households are trying to secure electric cooking alternatives such as induction cooktops.

This shift in consumer behaviour has led to panic buying on quick commerce apps, leaving very little stock available.

How Restaurants Are Increasing Demand On Quick Commerce Platforms

The shortage of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders is also affecting restaurants and small food businesses. Reports indicate that around 20% of eateries in Mumbai have already shut operations due to supply issues.

Small restaurants and roadside food stalls are now purchasing induction cooktops through quick commerce platforms to continue operations.

This additional demand from the hospitality sector has further reduced availability for regular household users.

Are Induction Cooktops Still Available On Amazon & Other Platforms?

While quick commerce platforms are largely sold out, some inventory is still available on larger e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and BigBasket.





However, most of the remaining options fall in the higher price bracket above Rs 3,000. Budget models from brands like Lifelong, Pigeon and Prestige that were priced around Rs 1,200 last week are now difficult to find.

Delivery timelines on these platforms are also longer compared to quick commerce services, as sellers struggle to keep up with the sudden surge in demand.