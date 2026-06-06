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HomeHealthABP Live Doc Talk | How Reels On PCOS, Fasting And Supplements May Be Misleading Women

ABP Live Doc Talk | How Reels On PCOS, Fasting And Supplements May Be Misleading Women

Social media is fuelling fertility fears among young women, with many self-diagnosing PCOS and hormonal issues through reels. Experts warn that online misinformation may delay proper treatment.

By : Dr Richika Sahay Shukla | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young women increasingly self-diagnose hormone issues from social media.
  • Online 'hormone health' trends lack scientific evidence, often misleading.
  • This misinformation delays actual diagnoses and creates unnecessary anxiety.
  • Seek professional medical advice for genuine fertility concerns.

The other day, a 27-year-old walked into my OPD clutching her phone. "Doctor, I think I have PCOS, low progesterone, oestrogen dominance, and a leaky gut," I asked, referring to where she got the diagnosis. Instagram, of course. Three reels deep.

The Rise Of Social Media Hormone Advice

This is the new normal. Every week, more young women are walking in with a fully-formed hormonal "diagnosis" courtesy of wellness influencers, and a lot of fear that didn't need to be there in the first place. The "hormone health" trend has exploded online. Cycle syncing your workouts. Seed cycling for fertility. "Cortisol face." Adaptogen lattes. AMH home test kits are ordered like skincare. Influencers, most without any medical training, are confidently telling 24-year-olds that occasional acne or one missed period means their fertility is "collapsing." It isn't.

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What Fertility Experts Actually See

Here's the truth from inside an IVF clinic: most of these viral fixes are harmless at best and misleading at worst. Seed cycling has no randomised trial supporting fertility benefits. "Cortisol detoxes" aren't a real medical concept. A single AMH value, ripped out of context, tells you almost nothing about whether you can conceive next year. And self-diagnosing PCOS without an ultrasound, a clinical exam, and proper bloodwork leads young women to overhaul their entire lives chasing a condition they may not even have.

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The Hidden Cost Of Online Misinformation

The real damage is twofold. First, women are losing precious time. They spend months on Amazon supplements and elimination diets, while an actual underlying issue, a tubal block, endometriosis, a thyroid problem, or a partner-side factor, goes undiagnosed. Second, the anxiety itself becomes a hormonal disruptor. I've seen perfectly healthy 28-year-olds convinced their fertility is "running out" because an algorithm told them so.

When To Seek Real Medical Help

If you're under 30 and your cycle is regular, please breathe. Eat well, sleep well, move your body, and stop scrolling diagnostic content at 2 a.m. If you've been trying for over a year (or six months if you're 35+), or your periods are genuinely irregular, see a fertility specialist, not a 60-second reel. One proper consultation, an ultrasound, and the right hormonal panel will give you more clarity than 100 wellness gurus combined.

Trust Science, Not Social Media

Your fertility deserves science. Not an algorithm.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where are young women getting their hormone health 'diagnoses' from?

Many young women are self-diagnosing hormonal conditions like PCOS and 'oestrogen dominance' based on advice from wellness influencers on social media platforms like Instagram.

Are popular online hormone health trends backed by medical science?

Fertility experts state that many viral fixes are often harmless but misleading. Practices like seed cycling and 'cortisol detoxes' lack scientific support or are not real medical concepts.

What are the potential harms of following social media hormone advice?

Following online advice can lead to a loss of precious time on ineffective treatments, delaying diagnosis of actual underlying issues. It can also cause significant anxiety, which itself can disrupt hormones.

When should someone seek professional medical help for fertility concerns?

If you've been trying to conceive for over a year (or six months if you're 35+), or if your periods are genuinely irregular, you should consult a fertility specialist.

About the author Dr Richika Sahay Shukla

Dr. Richika Sahay Shukla is a co-founder and Medical Director of India IVF Fertility. With over two decades in reproductive medicine, Dr. Richika Sahay Shukla has helped thousands of couples achieve parenthood. Trained at premier institutions, AIIMS and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she brings exceptional clinical depth to every case, with additional stints at Fortis, Apollo, and Max hospitals. Her expertise spans the full spectrum of fertility care: IVF, ICSI, IUI, fertility preservation, and advanced hystero-laparoscopic surgery. She is particularly sought after for complex and difficult cases, for which she has developed specialized Standard Operating Protocols that define India IVF Fertility's clinical standards.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fertility Myths Hormone Health Trends PCOS Self-diagnosis Fertility Misinformation Instagram Health Advice Women’s Hormonal Health IVF Specialist Advice AMH Test Myths Hormone Imbalance Symptoms
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