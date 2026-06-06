ABP Live Doc Talk | How Reels On PCOS, Fasting And Supplements May Be Misleading Women

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young women increasingly self-diagnose hormone issues from social media.

Online 'hormone health' trends lack scientific evidence, often misleading.

This misinformation delays actual diagnoses and creates unnecessary anxiety.

Seek professional medical advice for genuine fertility concerns.

The other day, a 27-year-old walked into my OPD clutching her phone. "Doctor, I think I have PCOS, low progesterone, oestrogen dominance, and a leaky gut," I asked, referring to where she got the diagnosis. Instagram, of course. Three reels deep.

The Rise Of Social Media Hormone Advice

This is the new normal. Every week, more young women are walking in with a fully-formed hormonal "diagnosis" courtesy of wellness influencers, and a lot of fear that didn't need to be there in the first place. The "hormone health" trend has exploded online. Cycle syncing your workouts. Seed cycling for fertility. "Cortisol face." Adaptogen lattes. AMH home test kits are ordered like skincare. Influencers, most without any medical training, are confidently telling 24-year-olds that occasional acne or one missed period means their fertility is "collapsing." It isn't.

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What Fertility Experts Actually See

Here's the truth from inside an IVF clinic: most of these viral fixes are harmless at best and misleading at worst. Seed cycling has no randomised trial supporting fertility benefits. "Cortisol detoxes" aren't a real medical concept. A single AMH value, ripped out of context, tells you almost nothing about whether you can conceive next year. And self-diagnosing PCOS without an ultrasound, a clinical exam, and proper bloodwork leads young women to overhaul their entire lives chasing a condition they may not even have.

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The Hidden Cost Of Online Misinformation

The real damage is twofold. First, women are losing precious time. They spend months on Amazon supplements and elimination diets, while an actual underlying issue, a tubal block, endometriosis, a thyroid problem, or a partner-side factor, goes undiagnosed. Second, the anxiety itself becomes a hormonal disruptor. I've seen perfectly healthy 28-year-olds convinced their fertility is "running out" because an algorithm told them so.

When To Seek Real Medical Help

If you're under 30 and your cycle is regular, please breathe. Eat well, sleep well, move your body, and stop scrolling diagnostic content at 2 a.m. If you've been trying for over a year (or six months if you're 35+), or your periods are genuinely irregular, see a fertility specialist, not a 60-second reel. One proper consultation, an ultrasound, and the right hormonal panel will give you more clarity than 100 wellness gurus combined.

Trust Science, Not Social Media

Your fertility deserves science. Not an algorithm.

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