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HomeLifestyleSwipe Right On Trends: 'Baddie' Usage Up 5X, 'Paglu' 40X Since 2025

Swipe Right On Trends: 'Baddie' Usage Up 5X, 'Paglu' 40X Since 2025

Gen Z rules dating with slang like baddie for confidence, paglu for fun loyalty, pookie for affection, rizz for charm, and delulu for wild dreams.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gen Z uses slang like 'baddie' and 'pookie' in dating bios.
  • 'Rizz' signifies charm and flirting skills for social interactions.
  • 'Delulu' humorously embraces unrealistic dreams and fandom culture.
  • Terms like 'slay' and 'brat' convey confidence and rebelliousness.

Swipe right on chaos. Gen Z is ditching boring dating app bios for viral slang like baddie, paglu, and pookie. These fun words turn simple profiles into flirty personality tests, mixing confidence, playfulness, and affection. No more dull lists of hobbies, now it's all about coded signals of attraction that make matches feel instant and real. What's behind this trendy love language? Swipe right on slang chaos. Gen Z is rewriting dating chats and group talks with wild 2025 words like rizz, delulu, and brat. These quirky terms turn everyday convos into secret codes, blending charm, dreams, and sass. From TikTok trends to friend roasts, they're everywhere, leaving parents, brands, and millennials scratching heads. If you're lost in a teen text, this guide unlocks the hype. Bookmark it to slay 2025 lingo.

Gen Z's Bio Revolution

Dating app bios have changed big time thanks to Gen Z. Old profiles listed height, pets, or travel likes. Now, young users drop slang terms that show their vibe, humor, and what they want in love. Tinder data shows "baddie" jumped nearly 5 times in Indian bios from early 2025 to 2026. "Paglu" surged over 40 times, while "pookie" stays a soft favorite. These words make strangers feel close right away. 

Pinterest@GlamourUK
Pinterest@GlamourUK

 Meaning Of Key Terms

"Baddie" means a confident, main-character type, far from the old "bad girl" idea of the 90s. It signals admiration and self-worth. "Paglu" is a badge of fun loyalty, often linked to hobbies like pickleball (up 65% on Tinder), matcha (up 40%), gym (up 25%), Mahjong (up 18%), or Pilates (up 7%). "Pookie" brings warmth and safety, like an easy endearment. 

Rizz And Flirt Power

"Rizz" means short for charisma or flirting skills. Use it like: "He's got mad rizz." It's Gen Z's top word for charm, especially in dating. Born from Twitch and TikTok culture, 'rizz' has become the ultimate measure of how smooth someone is, whether they're sliding into DMs or spitting game in real life". This term measures social game perfectly. 

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Delulu Dreams

"Delulu" is a funny take on "delusional." Use it like: "I'm totally delulu about marrying my fav idol." It started as fandom slang but now floods memes and chats. "Being 'delulu' is kind of aspirational, it lets people poke fun at their unrealistic dreams while still manifesting them with full confidence," notes the guide. Fans embrace wild hopes with humor. 

ALSO READ | Uber Black For A First Date, Designer Bags On Credit: As A Gen Z, I Am Not Even Surprised

 Slay And Brat Vibes

"Slay" means to look amazing or do something perfectly. Use it like: "You slayed that presentation." It's the hype word for outfits, dances, or wins. "Whether you're praising a killer look or celebrating a major win, 'slay' is the word that instantly turns heads and boosts egos," says the piece. "Brat" means playfully rebellious, dramatic in a cute way. Use it like: "She's in her brat era and I'm here for it." "It's giving confidence, sass, and just enough chaos to keep things interesting." 

ALSO READ | Genelia Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Promotional Look Is A Love Letter To Maharashtra’s Rich Textiles | See PICS

More Chaotic Codes

"TS pmo icl" stands for "this stuff pisses me off I can't lie." Use it like: "When your Wi-Fi lags mid-video call? TS pmo icl." It's brutally honest and dramatic. "The acronym sounds like gibberish but Gen Z knows exactly what it means, and how to overuse it dramatically," the article adds. These words mix irony, speed, and internet energy for quick bonds.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How has Gen Z changed dating app bios?

Gen Z has replaced traditional bio elements with viral slang. Words like 'baddie,' 'paglu,' and 'pookie' now signal personality, humor, and attraction instantly.

What does 'baddie' mean in Gen Z slang?

'Baddie' signifies a confident, main-character vibe, a modern take on self-worth and admiration, unlike the 90s 'bad girl' term.

What is 'rizz'?

'Rizz' is Gen Z's term for charisma or flirting skills, originating from Twitch and TikTok culture. It's used to describe someone's smooth social game.

How is 'delulu' used by Gen Z?

'Delulu' is a playful term for being delusional, often used to humorously embrace unrealistic dreams or aspirations, especially in fandoms.

What does 'slay' mean in Gen Z slang?

'Slay' is a word used to praise looking amazing or achieving something perfectly. It's a hype word for outfits, performances, or victories.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dating Apps Gen Z Slang Viral Bio Terms Tinder Trends Gen Z Love Language 2025 Slang Guide.
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