Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Genelia Deshmukh wore a custom cotton Paithani for

Her attire featured a lightweight cotton saree and a gold tissue dupatta.

The look pays tribute to Maharashtra's rich handwoven heritage and craftsmanship.

Genelia's styling emphasized the saree's opulent design for a cultural statement.

During the promotions of Raja Shivaji, the actressGenelia Deshmukh delivered a striking style moment. Genelia chose a custom cotton Paithani, whose lightweight fabric brought a subtle, earthy elegance, offering a refreshing departure from the richness of traditional silk versions. Draped over it was a luminous gold tissue Paithani dupatta that reflected light beautifully, symbolising prosperity, protection, and strength in Maharashtrian culture.

Tribute To Maharashtra's Heritage

Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh recently stole the spotlight with her stunning Paithani saree look. This traditional Maharashtrian weave, known for its luxurious handcrafted beauty, perfectly showcased her elegance. Fans are raving about how she paid homage to her roots, blending timeless heritage with modern charm in a single drape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Gulati ✨ (@karismagulati)

Genelia Deshmukh's choice of a Paithani saree is a beautiful ode to Maharashtra's luxurious handwoven heritage. The saree, with its rich silk and intricate zari work, reflects the region's age-old craftsmanship from towns like Paithan and Yeola. She wore it for a special occasion, letting the vibrant colors and detailed motifs shine, proving why Paithani remains a favorite for celebrations.

Craftsmanship And Design Details

The Paithani saree Genelia chose features the signature luxurious silk fabric, adorned with elaborate zari borders and traditional motifs like peacocks, lotuses, and vines. Handwoven over weeks by skilled artisans, it embodies patience and artistry passed down through generations. Paithani sarees are laborious pieces of work, emphasizing their status as more than just clothing, they are stories of tradition.

ALSO READ | Ditch Sodas, Choose Bael Sharbat For Better Hydration And Gut Health

Genelia's Elegant Styling

Genelia paired the saree with minimal jewelry to let its opulence stand out, draping it gracefully in the classic Marathi style. The vibrant hues, such as royal blue or emerald green typical of Paithanis, complemented her poise perfectly. As the News18 piece describes, her look is "a symbol of Maharashtra's rich weaving heritage," ideal for weddings and festivals.

ALSO READ | Who Gets Invited To The Met Gala And Why It Matters?

Cultural Significance

Paithani sarees originated over 2,000 years ago, worn by royalty and later by Peshwa queens, making Genelia's ensemble a nod to this royal legacy. Today, they symbolize Marathi pride and are prized for special events. It is the Queen of Silks, highlighting its enduring appeal in modern wardrobes.