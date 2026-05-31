Grey Hair Before 30s? This Silent Vitamin Deficiency Could Be The Reason

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Premature grey hair can be linked to vitamin B12 deficiency.

Vitamin B12 is crucial for melanin and red blood cell formation.

Consult a doctor for testing and consider B12-rich foods.

Balanced diet, stress management, and sleep also support hair health.

Grey hair is no longer a concern associated only with ageing. An increasing number of children, teenagers, and young adults are noticing strands of white hair much earlier than expected. While stress, poor sleep, and unhealthy lifestyle habits often take the blame, experts suggest that nutritional deficiencies may also play a significant role. Among them, a lack of vitamin B12 is emerging as one of the key factors linked to premature greying.

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Why Does Hair Turn Grey Early?

The colour of our hair is determined by melanin, a natural pigment produced in the body. When melanin production declines, hair gradually loses its natural colour and turns grey or white. One of the reasons behind this decline can be vitamin B12 deficiency.

Vitamin B12 is essential for the formation of red blood cells and the healthy functioning of the nervous system. When the body does not receive enough of this vital nutrient, hair health can suffer, leading to weakened strands and premature greying.

How To Address Vitamin B12 Deficiency

If you notice early greying, experts recommend consulting a doctor and getting a blood test done to check your vitamin B12 levels. Based on the results, a healthcare professional may suggest supplements or medication if required.

At the same time, incorporating vitamin B12-rich foods into your daily diet can help support healthy hair. Some natural sources include:

Eggs

Milk and dairy products

Meat and fish

Mushrooms

These foods can help maintain adequate vitamin B12 levels and contribute to overall hair health.

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Natural Ways To Cover Grey Hair

Many people turn to chemical hair dyes to conceal grey strands, but frequent use can sometimes weaken hair and cause damage. Natural alternatives can be a gentler option.

Henna is a popular choice that provides a natural tint while adding shine to the hair. Herbal hair packs can also help nourish the scalp, strengthen hair, and support the maintenance of its natural colour. These remedies may additionally reduce dryness and breakage.

Healthy Lifestyle Habits Matter Too

Vitamin B12 is only one part of the equation. A balanced diet rich in fruits, green vegetables, and protein is equally important for maintaining healthy hair. Staying hydrated, managing stress, and getting sufficient sleep can also make a noticeable difference.

Experts say that a combination of proper nutrition, healthy lifestyle choices, and natural hair care practices can help keep hair strong and preserve its natural colour for longer.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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