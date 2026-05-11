Second-Largest Ruby Ever Found: Massive 11,000-Carat, 2.2 kg Stone Discovered In Myanmar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Massive 11,000-carat ruby discovered in Myanmar's gem-rich hills.

Second largest ruby found near Mogok, renowned for gemstones.

Stone's superior color and clarity may exceed larger gems.

Discovery highlights Myanmar's mineral wealth and mining dangers.

Deep in the hills of Myanmar, miners have stumbled upon a glittering treasure that could be worth a small fortune. A massive ruby, weighing about 11,000 carats, or roughly 4.8 pounds, has been dug out of the earth near the town of Mogok, a place famous for its precious gemstones. This stone is now being called the second‑largest ruby ever found in the country, and experts say its beauty may make it even more valuable than Myanmar’s biggest recorded gem.

Second - Largest Ruby Found In Myanmar

The ruby was unearthed in mid‑April near Mogok, in the upper Mandalay region, which is the heartland of Myanmar’s gem‑mining industry. The area has recently seen heavy fighting in the country’s civil war, making the discovery even more striking. According to state media, the rough stone measures 11,000 carats, or 2.2 kilograms, and is described as “exceptionally large, rare, and difficult to find.”

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More About Purplish Red Colour Gem

The new military‑backed government in Myanmar said the giant ruby has a “purplish‑red color with yellowish undertones” and is considered to have a high‑quality color grade. It added that, although the 1996 ruby discovered in the same area was larger, about 21,450 carats, this new stone is more valuable because of its superior color, clarity, and overall quality. Officials did not give a precise price, but experts believe such a rare and flawless ruby could fetch a huge sum on the international market.

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Miners in Myanmar have long risked their lives digging deep into the hills around Mogok, hoping to find “pigeon‑blood” rubies that are prized across the world. Now this 4.8‑pound gem has become a symbol of both the country’s rich mineral wealth and the dangers its miners face every day.