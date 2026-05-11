Miners discovered a massive ruby weighing approximately 11,000 carats (4.8 pounds) near the town of Mogok.
Second-Largest Ruby Ever Found: Massive 11,000-Carat, 2.2 kg Stone Discovered In Myanmar
A massive 11,000‑carat ruby has been unearthed near Mogok in Myanmar’s war‑scarred Mandalay region. Miners found the rare, purplish‑red stone, which officials say is more valuable.
- Massive 11,000-carat ruby discovered in Myanmar's gem-rich hills.
- Second largest ruby found near Mogok, renowned for gemstones.
- Stone's superior color and clarity may exceed larger gems.
- Discovery highlights Myanmar's mineral wealth and mining dangers.
Deep in the hills of Myanmar, miners have stumbled upon a glittering treasure that could be worth a small fortune. A massive ruby, weighing about 11,000 carats, or roughly 4.8 pounds, has been dug out of the earth near the town of Mogok, a place famous for its precious gemstones. This stone is now being called the second‑largest ruby ever found in the country, and experts say its beauty may make it even more valuable than Myanmar’s biggest recorded gem.
Second - Largest Ruby Found In Myanmar
The ruby was unearthed in mid‑April near Mogok, in the upper Mandalay region, which is the heartland of Myanmar’s gem‑mining industry. The area has recently seen heavy fighting in the country’s civil war, making the discovery even more striking. According to state media, the rough stone measures 11,000 carats, or 2.2 kilograms, and is described as “exceptionally large, rare, and difficult to find.”
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More About Purplish Red Colour Gem
The new military‑backed government in Myanmar said the giant ruby has a “purplish‑red color with yellowish undertones” and is considered to have a high‑quality color grade. It added that, although the 1996 ruby discovered in the same area was larger, about 21,450 carats, this new stone is more valuable because of its superior color, clarity, and overall quality. Officials did not give a precise price, but experts believe such a rare and flawless ruby could fetch a huge sum on the international market.
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Miners in Myanmar have long risked their lives digging deep into the hills around Mogok, hoping to find “pigeon‑blood” rubies that are prized across the world. Now this 4.8‑pound gem has become a symbol of both the country’s rich mineral wealth and the dangers its miners face every day.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was discovered in the hills of Myanmar?
How large is this newly found ruby?
The ruby weighs about 11,000 carats, which is equivalent to roughly 4.8 pounds or 2.2 kilograms.
Is this the largest ruby ever found in Myanmar?
No, it is considered the second-largest ruby ever found in the country. A larger ruby was found in 1996, weighing about 21,450 carats.
Why is the new ruby considered more valuable than the larger one found in 1996?
Experts believe the new ruby is more valuable due to its superior color, clarity, and overall quality, despite being smaller than the 1996 find.
What is the color of the newly discovered ruby?
The ruby has a 'purplish-red color with yellowish undertones' and is considered to have a high-quality color grade.