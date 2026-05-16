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HomeLifestyleDhurandhar’s Washma Butt Biryani Shop Found In Real Life In Leh, Internet Stunned | WATCH

Dhurandhar’s Washma Butt Biryani Shop Found In Real Life In Leh, Internet Stunned | WATCH

A Leh chai shop named “Washma Butt Biryani and Chai Shop,” shown in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, actually exists in Ladakh; a travel blogger Soumya Chatterjee revealed posters of Hamza and Aalam Bhai.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 16 May 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Real biryani and chai shop discovered in Leh, Ladakh.
  • Travel blogger's video of 'Washma Butt' shop goes viral.
  • Shop interior and posters match Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar'.
  • Social media users surprised by its real-life existence.

A biryani-and-chai shop called Washma Butt shown in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar actually exists in Leh, Ladakh, and a travel blogger’s video showing the shop’s interior, posters and ambience has gone viral online. Read on for the full story with quotes and reactions from social media and the actor who played Aalam Bhai. 

Viral Discovery Of Washma Butt In Leh

Dhurandhar’s cheeky on-screen gag turned out to be real when travel blogger Soumya Chatterjee, who posts as “itsnaturemoto” on Instagram, uploaded a video of the “Dhurandhar wali chai ki dukaan” in Leh, Ladakh, showing interiors that mirror the film set and posters featuring Hamza and Aalam Bhai. The blogger said, “Yaha akele aana to mana nahi hai par shart ye hai ki yaaha pe do chai leni padegi. Ek apne liye aur ek is jagah ki ehsaas lene k liye.” 

Social Media Reactions

After the clip circulated, many viewers were surprised to learn the shop was in India rather than Pakistan; one user reacted, “I thought Aditya Dhar was trolling Pakistanis with the name ‘Washma’ Butt. I never knew it was real.” The viral post even caught the attention of Gaurav Gera, who plays Aalam Bhai in the film, and he responded to the video by dropping two red heart emojis in the comments. 

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The scene in Dhurandhar that names the eatery “Washma Butt Biryani and Chai Shop” had already sparked online laughter when the film released, since it references a widely shared meme, but the blogger’s discovery added a new twist by placing the location in Leh. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in major roles. 

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According to the report, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to arrive on Jio Cinema (Jio Hotstar) on June 4, 2026, keeping the film in public conversation as fans spot Easter eggs and real-life tie-ins. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Washma Butt shop from Dhurandhar actually exist?

Yes, the biryani-and-chai shop named Washma Butt from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar actually exists in Leh, Ladakh.

How was the real Washma Butt shop discovered?

A travel blogger named Soumya Chatterjee, known as 'itsnaturemoto' on Instagram, uploaded a viral video showcasing the shop's interior and posters.

What was the reaction to the shop being found in India?

Many social media users were surprised to learn the shop was in Leh, India, as they initially thought it was a gag referencing Pakistan.

Did any actors from Dhurandhar react to the discovery?

Yes, Gaurav Gera, who plays Aalam Bhai in the film, reacted to the viral video by leaving red heart emojis in the comments.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Gera Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Jio Cinema Jio Hotstar Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 Washma Butt Aalam Bhai
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