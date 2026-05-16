Dhurandhar’s Washma Butt Biryani Shop Found In Real Life In Leh, Internet Stunned | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Real biryani and chai shop discovered in Leh, Ladakh.

Travel blogger's video of 'Washma Butt' shop goes viral.

Shop interior and posters match Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar'.

Social media users surprised by its real-life existence.

A biryani-and-chai shop called Washma Butt shown in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar actually exists in Leh, Ladakh, and a travel blogger’s video showing the shop’s interior, posters and ambience has gone viral online. Read on for the full story with quotes and reactions from social media and the actor who played Aalam Bhai.

Viral Discovery Of Washma Butt In Leh

Dhurandhar’s cheeky on-screen gag turned out to be real when travel blogger Soumya Chatterjee, who posts as “itsnaturemoto” on Instagram, uploaded a video of the “Dhurandhar wali chai ki dukaan” in Leh, Ladakh, showing interiors that mirror the film set and posters featuring Hamza and Aalam Bhai. The blogger said, “Yaha akele aana to mana nahi hai par shart ye hai ki yaaha pe do chai leni padegi. Ek apne liye aur ek is jagah ki ehsaas lene k liye.”

Dukaan mil gai hai guys 💪 pic.twitter.com/VSAjxVJM0b — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) May 16, 2026

Social Media Reactions

After the clip circulated, many viewers were surprised to learn the shop was in India rather than Pakistan; one user reacted, “I thought Aditya Dhar was trolling Pakistanis with the name ‘Washma’ Butt. I never knew it was real.” The viral post even caught the attention of Gaurav Gera, who plays Aalam Bhai in the film, and he responded to the video by dropping two red heart emojis in the comments.

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The scene in Dhurandhar that names the eatery “Washma Butt Biryani and Chai Shop” had already sparked online laughter when the film released, since it references a widely shared meme, but the blogger’s discovery added a new twist by placing the location in Leh. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in major roles.

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According to the report, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to arrive on Jio Cinema (Jio Hotstar) on June 4, 2026, keeping the film in public conversation as fans spot Easter eggs and real-life tie-ins.