Craving Sweet During Periods? Here's What Your Body May Be Trying To Tell

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hormonal shifts cause increased sugar cravings during menstruation.

Sweet foods can temporarily boost mood and reduce pain.

Cravings provide quick energy to combat period fatigue.

Opt for healthier sweet alternatives for balanced nutrition.

During menstruation, women experience several physical and emotional changes in their bodies. Among the most common experiences during this time is craving sweet foods. Many women suddenly feel like eating chocolates, cakes, desserts, or sugary snacks during their periods. While this may seem like just an emotional response, experts believe it is closely linked to hormonal and physical changes taking place inside the body.

Here’s a closer look at why sweet cravings increase during periods and what health experts say about it.

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Hormonal Changes And Sugar Cravings

Before and during menstruation, the levels of hormones like estrogen and progesterone fluctuate significantly in a woman’s body. An increase in progesterone levels may slightly lower blood sugar levels, prompting the body to seek quick sources of energy. As a result, the brain sends signals that trigger cravings for sweet foods.

This is why many women naturally feel drawn toward chocolates, sweets, pastries, or even sweet fruits during their menstrual cycle. Experts consider these cravings a normal response to hormonal shifts.

The Link Between Sweet Foods And Mood

Periods often come with symptoms such as cramps, body pain, fatigue, irritability, and mood swings. During this time, the body may release higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Eating sweet foods can stimulate the release of feel-good hormones like serotonin and endorphins in the brain.

These hormones help improve mood, reduce stress, and make pain feel less intense. This is one of the main reasons many women feel emotionally comforted after eating chocolate or other sweet treats during periods.

Blood Sugar Levels And Low Energy

Menstruation can leave women feeling physically exhausted, especially due to energy loss and changes in iron levels in the body. Sweet foods provide quick energy, which may temporarily reduce tiredness and weakness.

Because of this, the body naturally signals the need for sugary foods to restore energy levels. However, experts suggest choosing healthier sweet options instead of consuming excessive processed sugar.

Emotional And Psychological Reasons

Periods can also affect emotional well-being. Feelings of anxiety, sadness, stress, or emotional sensitivity are quite common during this phase. In such situations, sweet foods often act as comfort foods that provide temporary emotional relief.

Some studies have also found that eating sweet foods triggers the release of dopamine, a hormone associated with pleasure and happiness. This may explain why sugary foods feel especially satisfying during menstruation.

How To Manage Sweet Cravings In A Healthy Way

Craving sweets during periods is completely normal, but maintaining balance is important for overall health. Instead of consuming too much refined sugar, women can opt for healthier alternatives like fruits, dry fruits, yogurt, or mildly sweet snacks.

Drinking enough water and following a balanced diet can also help control cravings naturally. Excessive sugar intake may cause sudden spikes and drops in blood sugar levels, which can further increase mood swings, fatigue, and irritability.

Health experts suggest that understanding these cravings and managing them mindfully can help women feel healthier and more comfortable during their menstrual cycle.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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