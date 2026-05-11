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HomeLifestyleFrom Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Gown To Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree: Bollywood’s Most Talked-About Cannes Looks

From Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Gown To Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree: Bollywood’s Most Talked-About Cannes Looks

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bold purple lipstick to Aditi Rao Hydari’s elegant sindoor look, Bollywood stars have delivered unforgettable fashion moments at Cannes.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 11 May 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bollywood stars impress at Cannes with bold, elegant Indian styles.
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2016 purple lip created a viral beauty moment.
  • Deepika Padukone stunned in a 2019 dramatic tulle gown.
  • Aditi Rao Hydari and Alia Bhatt showcased elegant sarees.
  • Nitanshi Goel's debut featured a tribute to Bollywood legends.

The Cannes Film Festival has always been a global stage for glamour, fashion and unforgettable celebrity moments. Over the years, Bollywood stars have made powerful appearances at the prestigious event, grabbing worldwide attention with bold fashion choices and elegant Indian styles. From dramatic gowns to traditional sarees, Indian celebrities have created memorable red carpet moments that sparked conversations across social media and fashion circles. Whether through modern couture or cultural pride, Bollywood stars have continued to leave a strong impression at Cannes with their unique and eye-catching looks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Bold Beauty Moment

 

From Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Gown To Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree: Bollywood’s Most Talked-About Cannes Looks
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One of the most talked-about Cannes appearances came in 2016 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surprised fans with her bold purple lip colour. Known for usually choosing classic red lips, the actor created a major fashion moment with the unexpected beauty look. Her appearance quickly went viral and became one of the most discussed Cannes beauty statements.

Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Couture Look

 

From Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Gown To Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree: Bollywood’s Most Talked-About Cannes Looks
Special Arrangement

In 2019, Deepika Padukone impressed fashion lovers with a dramatic Giambattista Valli tulle gown featuring a long train. She completed the look with a rose gold floral headwrap from Emily-London, Stuart Weitzman sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. The stylish appearance further strengthened her image as a global fashion icon.

ALSO READ | Vijay’s Swearing-In Look Goes Viral; Designer Shares Secrets Behind 'Agent Of Change' Suit

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Elegant Saree Statement


From Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Gown To Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree: Bollywood’s Most Talked-About Cannes Looks

At the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Aditi Rao Hydari made headlines in a fiery red saree by Raw Mango with a thin blue border. She paired the outfit with a sleeveless blouse, statement jewellery, a red bindi and sindoor. The traditional touches added elegance and highlighted Indian culture on the international stage.

Alia Bhatt’s Glamorous Gucci Saree

 

From Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Gown To Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree: Bollywood’s Most Talked-About Cannes Looks
Special Arrangement

Last year, Alia Bhatt grabbed attention by wearing Gucci’s first-ever saree. The outfit was decorated with Swarovski crystals and featured the brand’s signature GG monogram. She kept her accessories simple and styled her hair in soft waves, creating a graceful and modern look.

ALSO READ | 5 Feng Shui Plants That Are Said To Boost Wealth And Success

Nitanshi Goel’s Tribute To Bollywood Legends

 

From Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Gown To Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree: Bollywood’s Most Talked-About Cannes Looks
special arrangement

Meanwhile, Nitanshi Goel made a memorable Cannes 2025 debut in a mini dress by Papa Don’t Preach. Her custom-made hair accessory became the highlight of the look as it featured miniature photo frames of legendary Bollywood actresses including Madhubala, Nargis, Meena Kumari, Nutan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rekha and Sridevi.

From western couture to traditional Indian fashion, these Bollywood celebrities have continued to create unforgettable Cannes moments that celebrate style, confidence and cultural identity.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of fashion statements have Bollywood stars made at Cannes?

Bollywood stars have made powerful appearances at Cannes with bold fashion choices, from dramatic gowns to elegant Indian styles and traditional sarees.

Which Bollywood actress wore a unique purple lipstick at Cannes?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surprised fans with a bold purple lip colour at Cannes in 2016, creating a major viral fashion moment.

How did Deepika Padukone make a statement at Cannes?

In 2019, Deepika Padukone impressed with a dramatic Giambattista Valli tulle gown and a rose gold floral headwrap, solidifying her global fashion icon status.

What was Aditi Rao Hydari's elegant Cannes look?

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a fiery red Raw Mango saree with a blue border and traditional Indian touches like a bindi and sindoor at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Who wore Gucci's first-ever saree at Cannes?

Alia Bhatt wore Gucci's first-ever saree, decorated with Swarovski crystals and the GG monogram, for a graceful and modern look at Cannes.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Cannes Film Festival Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Red Carpet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Nitanshi Goel Gucci Saree Indian Fashion Cannes Looks
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