Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood stars impress at Cannes with bold, elegant Indian styles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2016 purple lip created a viral beauty moment.

Deepika Padukone stunned in a 2019 dramatic tulle gown.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Alia Bhatt showcased elegant sarees.

Nitanshi Goel's debut featured a tribute to Bollywood legends.

The Cannes Film Festival has always been a global stage for glamour, fashion and unforgettable celebrity moments. Over the years, Bollywood stars have made powerful appearances at the prestigious event, grabbing worldwide attention with bold fashion choices and elegant Indian styles. From dramatic gowns to traditional sarees, Indian celebrities have created memorable red carpet moments that sparked conversations across social media and fashion circles. Whether through modern couture or cultural pride, Bollywood stars have continued to leave a strong impression at Cannes with their unique and eye-catching looks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Bold Beauty Moment

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One of the most talked-about Cannes appearances came in 2016 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surprised fans with her bold purple lip colour. Known for usually choosing classic red lips, the actor created a major fashion moment with the unexpected beauty look. Her appearance quickly went viral and became one of the most discussed Cannes beauty statements.

Deepika Padukone’s Dramatic Couture Look

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In 2019, Deepika Padukone impressed fashion lovers with a dramatic Giambattista Valli tulle gown featuring a long train. She completed the look with a rose gold floral headwrap from Emily-London, Stuart Weitzman sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. The stylish appearance further strengthened her image as a global fashion icon.

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Aditi Rao Hydari’s Elegant Saree Statement





At the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Aditi Rao Hydari made headlines in a fiery red saree by Raw Mango with a thin blue border. She paired the outfit with a sleeveless blouse, statement jewellery, a red bindi and sindoor. The traditional touches added elegance and highlighted Indian culture on the international stage.

Alia Bhatt’s Glamorous Gucci Saree

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Last year, Alia Bhatt grabbed attention by wearing Gucci’s first-ever saree. The outfit was decorated with Swarovski crystals and featured the brand’s signature GG monogram. She kept her accessories simple and styled her hair in soft waves, creating a graceful and modern look.

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Nitanshi Goel’s Tribute To Bollywood Legends

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Meanwhile, Nitanshi Goel made a memorable Cannes 2025 debut in a mini dress by Papa Don’t Preach. Her custom-made hair accessory became the highlight of the look as it featured miniature photo frames of legendary Bollywood actresses including Madhubala, Nargis, Meena Kumari, Nutan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rekha and Sridevi.

From western couture to traditional Indian fashion, these Bollywood celebrities have continued to create unforgettable Cannes moments that celebrate style, confidence and cultural identity.