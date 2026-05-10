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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleABP Live Celeb Spotted: Hema Malini, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Keep It Stylish In Breezy Fits

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Hema Malini, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Keep It Stylish In Breezy Fits

From Hema Malini to Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood celebrities were spotted in stylish breezy outfits during their latest public appearances.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 10 May 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
From Hema Malini to Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood celebrities were spotted in stylish breezy outfits during their latest public appearances.

Bollywood Celebs Step Out In Cool And Effortless Looks

1/5
Karisma Kapoor embraced elegant monochrome fashion in black-and-white printed ensemble featuring a flowy maxi skirt and statement top. The relaxed silhouette, sleek hairstyle and structured handbag added sophistication to her chic airport appearance.
Karisma Kapoor embraced elegant monochrome fashion in black-and-white printed ensemble featuring a flowy maxi skirt and statement top. The relaxed silhouette, sleek hairstyle and structured handbag added sophistication to her chic airport appearance.
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Hema Malini kept her look graceful and timeless in black-and-white floral shirt paired with airy white trousers. Chunky sneakers and oversized sunglasses added a modern touch while maintaining her signature understated elegance.
Hema Malini kept her look graceful and timeless in black-and-white floral shirt paired with airy white trousers. Chunky sneakers and oversized sunglasses added a modern touch while maintaining her signature understated elegance.
Published at : 10 May 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
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Bollywood Actors Celebrity Fashion ABP Live Celeb Spotted Celeb Airport Look Actors Spotted

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