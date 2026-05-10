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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Hema Malini, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Keep It Stylish In Breezy Fits
From Hema Malini to Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood celebrities were spotted in stylish breezy outfits during their latest public appearances.
Bollywood Celebs Step Out In Cool And Effortless Looks
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Published at : 10 May 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
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