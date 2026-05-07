Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2026 To Be Celebrated On May 7 And 8: Know Why It Is Observed Twice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rabindranath Tagore's 165th birth anniversary falls in 2026.

Tagore Jayanti observed May 7 (Gregorian) and May 9 (Bengali).

Mahatma Gandhi bestowed the title 'Gurudev' upon Tagore.

Tagore, Asia's first Nobel laureate, composed national anthem.

Rabindranath Tagore is regarded as one of India’s greatest intellectuals and literary icons. Born in Bengal, Tagore earned immense recognition in the fields of literature and art. He wrote numerous poems, novels, and stories in Bengali, among which Geetanjali remains his most celebrated collection of poems.

For Geetanjali, Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, making him Asia’s first Nobel laureate. Preparations for the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the composer of India’s national anthem Jana Gana Mana, are already underway, especially across West Bengal.

This year, Rabindranath Tagore’s 165th birth anniversary will be celebrated in 2026.

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Why Is Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Celebrated Twice?

Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, according to the Gregorian calendar, at the Jorasanko Thakur Bari in Kolkata, West Bengal. His father was Debendranath Tagore, while his mother was Sarada Devi.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Tagore Jayanti is officially celebrated across India every year on May 7. However, according to the Bengali calendar, Tagore was born on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh in the Bengali era.

Therefore, in many parts of West Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti will be celebrated on May 9 this year, as it coincides with the 25th day of Boishakh in the Bengali calendar. In Kolkata, the occasion is popularly known as Poncheeshe Boishakh (25th Boishakh). Meanwhile, most other states in India continue to observe Tagore Jayanti on May 7 following the Gregorian calendar.

How Rabindranath Tagore Came To Be Known As 'Gurudev'

Rabindranath Tagore received the title 'Gurudev' from Mahatma Gandhi. This is why he is often referred to as Guru Rabindranath as well. Interestingly, Tagore had addressed Gandhi as 'Mahatma,' and in return, Gandhi affectionately called him 'Gurudev.'