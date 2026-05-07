Tagore's birth anniversary is officially celebrated on May 7th each year according to the Gregorian calendar. However, it is also celebrated on May 9th in West Bengal, aligning with the 25th day of Boishakh in the Bengali calendar.
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2026 To Be Celebrated On May 7 And 8: Know Why It Is Observed Twice
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2026 marks the 165th birth anniversary of Gurudev, the Nobel Prize-winning poet, philosopher, and creator of India’s national anthem.
- Rabindranath Tagore's 165th birth anniversary falls in 2026.
- Tagore Jayanti observed May 7 (Gregorian) and May 9 (Bengali).
- Mahatma Gandhi bestowed the title 'Gurudev' upon Tagore.
- Tagore, Asia's first Nobel laureate, composed national anthem.
Rabindranath Tagore is regarded as one of India’s greatest intellectuals and literary icons. Born in Bengal, Tagore earned immense recognition in the fields of literature and art. He wrote numerous poems, novels, and stories in Bengali, among which Geetanjali remains his most celebrated collection of poems.
For Geetanjali, Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, making him Asia’s first Nobel laureate. Preparations for the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the composer of India’s national anthem Jana Gana Mana, are already underway, especially across West Bengal.
This year, Rabindranath Tagore’s 165th birth anniversary will be celebrated in 2026.
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Why Is Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Celebrated Twice?
Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, according to the Gregorian calendar, at the Jorasanko Thakur Bari in Kolkata, West Bengal. His father was Debendranath Tagore, while his mother was Sarada Devi.
As per the Gregorian calendar, Tagore Jayanti is officially celebrated across India every year on May 7. However, according to the Bengali calendar, Tagore was born on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh in the Bengali era.
Therefore, in many parts of West Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti will be celebrated on May 9 this year, as it coincides with the 25th day of Boishakh in the Bengali calendar. In Kolkata, the occasion is popularly known as Poncheeshe Boishakh (25th Boishakh). Meanwhile, most other states in India continue to observe Tagore Jayanti on May 7 following the Gregorian calendar.
How Rabindranath Tagore Came To Be Known As 'Gurudev'
Rabindranath Tagore received the title 'Gurudev' from Mahatma Gandhi. This is why he is often referred to as Guru Rabindranath as well. Interestingly, Tagore had addressed Gandhi as 'Mahatma,' and in return, Gandhi affectionately called him 'Gurudev.'
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary celebrated?
What is Rabindranath Tagore most famous for?
Rabindranath Tagore is renowned for his contributions to literature and art, particularly his poems, novels, and stories written in Bengali. His collection 'Geetanjali' is his most celebrated work.
What significant award did Rabindranath Tagore receive?
Rabindranath Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his poetry collection 'Geetanjali', making him the first Nobel laureate from Asia.
How did Rabindranath Tagore get the title 'Gurudev'?
Mahatma Gandhi bestowed the title 'Gurudev' upon Rabindranath Tagore. In return, Tagore addressed Gandhi as 'Mahatma'.