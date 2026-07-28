ICMR Targets Junk Food In New Strategy To Combat Rising Childhood Obesity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom It recommends school canteen regulation and a health tax.

Childhood obesity is emerging as a major public health concern in India. According to the World Obesity Atlas 2026, nearly 41 million children across the country are already overweight or obese. If current trends continue, India could account for more than 11 per cent of the world's childhood obesity cases by 2030. To address this growing challenge, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), through its National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), has introduced a comprehensive policy roadmap aimed at creating healthier food environments for children and adolescents. The recommendations are part of a policy document titled Priority Policy Actions to Promote Healthier Diets and Food Environments for Children and Adolescents in India, prepared under the 'Let's Fix Our Food' consortium. The report, launched by NITI Aayog Member Dr M. Srinivas, is based on nearly three years of research, state-level assessments and consultations with experts. It aims to reduce obesity as well as diet-related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension among young people.

ICMR Calls For Stricter Rules On Junk Food Marketing

One of the report's key recommendations is stronger regulation of unhealthy food marketing aimed at children. ICMR has called for legally enforceable restrictions on the advertising of foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS), replacing the existing voluntary approach. The report also recommends banning misleading health claims made by junk food brands across television, digital platforms and other forms of media. According to researchers, the widespread availability of unhealthy foods, aggressive advertising and poor awareness about nutrition are among the leading contributors to rising obesity rates. Another major recommendation is the introduction of simple front-of-pack nutrition labels on packaged foods. Clear labelling would allow parents and children to identify products high in sugar, salt or unhealthy fats before making a purchase. The roadmap also encourages nutrition education through digital learning modules, interactive platforms and comic books to help children make informed food choices.

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Stronger Focus On Healthier School Food Environments

Schools are another major focus of the roadmap. ICMR has recommended stricter regulation of school canteens and food vendors located near educational institutions to reduce children's easy access to junk food. At the same time, it has called for greater availability of affordable fruits and nutritious meal options within school premises. Although the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) already prohibits the sale and advertisement of foods high in saturated fat, trans fat, added sugar and sodium within 50 metres of schools, the report says enforcement remains weak. It recommends regular inspections, stronger monitoring and better compliance. A pilot assessment conducted in private schools in Uttar Pradesh found that ultra-processed snacks and sugary beverages were still widely available in school canteens, while nutrition services remained limited. To improve oversight, researchers have also developed a Nutrition Environment Assessment Toolkit for Schools, enabling institutions to evaluate and improve their food environment.

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Health Tax Proposed To Discourage Unhealthy Eating

The roadmap also proposes introducing a health tax on foods high in fat, salt and sugar, as well as sugar-sweetened beverages, to discourage excessive consumption. At the same time, it recommends policies that make healthier foods more affordable and accessible for families. According to the report, unhealthy diets contribute to nearly 56.4 per cent of India's overall disease burden. Experts believe that encouraging healthy eating habits from an early age will play a crucial role in reducing obesity and preventing lifestyle diseases later in life.

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