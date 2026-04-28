Are Your Gym Clothes Hiding “Forever Chemicals”? The Truth About Activewear Safety

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PFAS chemicals may be present in some activewear.

These chemicals add water and stain resistance to fabrics.

PFAS can leach from clothing and absorb through skin.

Choose PFAS-free activewear and wash new items first.

You slip on your favourite leggings and sports bra, head to the gym, and push your body to get healthier, only to wonder later if your activewear might be silently working against you. New reports from the United States suggest that “forever chemicals” known as PFAS may be hiding in some gym wear, raising questions about how safe our tight, sweat‑wicking clothes really are, as News18 explains.

What Are Forever Chemicals?

The “forever chemicals” refer to a group of man‑made compounds called per‑ and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are very strong and do not break down easily in the environment or the body. These chemicals are often added to fabrics to make them water‑repellent, stain‑resistant, and less smelly. “PFAS are very strong and have been linked to problems with our hormones, immune system, thyroid and even some types of cancer,” the report quotes an expert.

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What's Concerning In Gym Wear?

News18 highlights that many gym outfits are made from synthetic materials like polyester, nylon, and spandex, which are treated with PFAS and other additives to keep them stretchy and sweat‑wicking. When we sweat heavily, these chemicals can leach out and may be absorbed through the skin. “Some of these chemicals are being closely looked at,” the article notes, adding that repeated exposure from multiple sources can build up in the body over time.

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Expert Views And What you can do

Indian experts cited in the piece say that while the risk from a single pair of leggings or sports bra is likely low, the bigger worry is lifelong exposure from many products. It advises readers to look for labels that mention “PFAS‑free” or “fluorine‑free,” wash new gym wear before first use, and choose breathable, less synthetic fabrics when possible. The functionality that PFAS provides, a more stain‑resistant coat or more breathable yet water‑resistant gym shorts, is not necessary and certainly not worth the health risks, a cited expert says, calling for stricter rules and clearer labelling on activewear.

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