Pet First | 6 Simple Tips To Create Perfect Napping Space For Your Cat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Consult vet for sudden sleep pattern changes alongside behavioral shifts.

Cat parents often know just how seriously their feline companions take their sleep. It is not unusual to find a cat snoozing for much of the day, prompting a common question: why do cats sleep so much? While long hours of sleep are generally normal for cats, understanding their sleeping patterns can help pet parents recognise their needs and create a comfortable environment where they can rest undisturbed. Cats are natural predators, and in the wild, they conserve energy between periods of activity and hunting. This instinct remains even in domestic cats, which no longer need to hunt for their meals. Most cats sleep for around 12 to 16 hours a day, although individual sleep patterns can vary. Kittens often need more sleep because their bodies are growing and developing, while older cats may spend more time resting as their energy levels change. Weather can also influence a cat's behaviour, with some cats becoming less active and sleeping more during colder or rainy days.

Tips To Create The Perfect Napping Space For Cats

Choose Soft, Comfortable Bedding: Cats appreciate warm, cosy surfaces. A soft bed or blanket can give them a comfortable place to settle down.

Pick A Quiet Location: Place their sleeping area in a calm, low-traffic part of the home where they are unlikely to be disturbed.

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Keep Them Warm: Cats often seek out warm spots for their naps. A bed near a sunny window can be appealing, while extra warmth may be useful during colder weather.

Consider An Elevated Spot: Many cats enjoy resting in elevated areas where they can observe their surroundings while feeling secure.

Offer Some Privacy: A semi-enclosed or hooded bed can provide cats with a quiet retreat while still allowing them to feel connected to their surroundings.

Encourage Play And Activity: Regular play and age-appropriate activity can help cats stay active and may support a healthy sleep routine.

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When To Pay Attention To Changes In Sleep

Sleeping for long periods is normal for cats, but a sudden or significant change in sleeping habits may be worth discussing with a veterinarian, particularly if it occurs alongside changes in appetite, behaviour or activity levels. A comfortable, quiet and secure resting space can go a long way towards helping your feline companion relax. After all, a well-rested cat is more likely to wake up ready to explore, play and enjoy its day.