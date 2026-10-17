Pet First | Cat Anal Gland Problems: Symptoms, Causes And When To Visit A Vet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cats' anal glands can block, causing licking, scooting, and odor.

Soft stools and diarrhea contribute; seek vet for persistent signs.

Vet manually expresses, treats infections, or performs surgery.

Maintaining good digestion helps prevent recurring anal gland issues.

Cats groom themselves regularly, but persistent licking or biting around the rear end can signal more than an ordinary cleaning habit. Some cats with anal gland problems also scoot across the floor, avoid the litter tray, or seem uncomfortable. These small glands normally release fluid during bowel movements, but they can become blocked, swollen or infected. Recognising the signs early can help prevent discomfort from worsening. Veterinary treatment depends on whether the glands are full or infection has developed. Here is what cat owners should know about the causes, symptoms, treatment options, and ways to support healthy bowel movements safely.

Cat Anal Gland Problems: Signs And Causes

Cats have two small anal glands located on either side of the anus. They normally release a strong-smelling fluid during bowel movements. Problems can develop when the glands do not empty properly, causing fluid to accumulate and thicken.

Watch for these warning signs:

Frequent licking or biting around the rear end.

Scooting or dragging the bottom across the floor.

A strong, unpleasant smell around the anus.

Discomfort, crying, or hiding.

Avoiding the litter tray or showing changes in normal toileting habits.

Swelling, redness or discharge near the anus.

Angela Hoover, LVT, regional technician director for VCA Hospitals, explains that cats experiencing anal gland pain may avoid the litter box, cry, or hide. However, these behaviours can also indicate other forms of discomfort or anxiety.

"The most telling sign of an anal gland problem is a foul odor. That, coupled with licking and biting, is the biggest red flag." Soft stools and diarrhoea can contribute to anal gland problems because they may not create enough pressure to empty the glands naturally. Constipation and other bowel problems also warrant attention. In rare cases, a rectal tumour may be responsible.

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Cat Anal Gland Treatment: When To See A Vet

Seek veterinary advice if your cat repeatedly licks or bites the area, scoots across the floor, or develops an unusual smell. A vet can examine the glands and determine whether they are blocked, inflamed, or infected.

Anal gland expression: A veterinary professional may manually empty the glands to relieve discomfort. Avoid attempting this at home without proper training, as incorrect pressure or technique can cause injury.

Infection and abscesses: If the glands are infected, the vet may empty them and prescribe antibiotics when appropriate. More severe cases, including ruptured glands, may require sedation, flushing with an antiseptic solution, and additional treatment. A protective cone may be needed to prevent licking while the area heals.

Repeated blockages: Cats with recurring, severe problems may benefit from surgical removal of the glands. However, this is a significant procedure with potential complications and a recovery period, so it is generally considered when other treatments have not worked.

Hoover advises seeking help promptly when symptoms first appear. "If you notice your cat licking and biting and take them in right away, veterinary staff can empty the anal glands and your cat will be fine afterward."

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Cat Anal Gland Problems: Prevention And Home Care

There is no guaranteed way to prevent anal gland problems, but maintaining good digestive health may help. Feed your cat a nutritionally balanced diet, provide fresh water and monitor their bowel movements.

Persistent diarrhoea or constipation should not be ignored. Hoover notes that prolonged diarrhoea can increase the risk of fluid building up and becoming thicker inside the glands. Pay attention to what is normal for your cat. Changes in grooming, vocalisation, toileting habits or behaviour may signal a health problem. Do not assume that repeated licking or scooting is simply a grooming habit.

If your cat develops persistent symptoms, visible swelling, discharge or signs of pain, arrange a veterinary examination. Early assessment can help identify the cause and prevent a manageable problem from becoming more serious.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]