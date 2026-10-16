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English NewsLifestylePet First | Does Your Pet Struggle To Get Up After Sleeping? Signs You Should Not Ignore

Pet First | Does Your Pet Struggle To Get Up After Sleeping? Signs You Should Not Ignore

Does your dog or cat struggle to stand, limp or appear weak after waking up? Know the signs pet parents should watch for, possible causes and when to consult a veterinarian.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sudden inability to stand requires immediate veterinary attention.

Pets often stretch, change positions or take a few moments to get moving after a long nap. This is usually a normal part of waking up. However, if your dog or cat repeatedly struggles to stand, limps, drags a paw or appears unusually weak after resting, pet parents should pay attention. These changes may indicate discomfort, pain or an underlying health issue that needs veterinary assessment.

When Is It More Than Just Sleepiness?

It is common for pets to stretch their bodies and readjust their posture after sleeping. However, persistent stiffness, difficulty walking or reluctance to put weight on a leg should not be dismissed as ordinary sleepiness. Such symptoms may be associated with joint problems, injuries, muscle discomfort or neurological conditions. Pet parents should observe whether their pets return to their usual activity levels shortly after waking up or continue to show signs of discomfort. If these changes occur frequently, worsen over time or interfere with everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs or jumping, a veterinary consultation is advisable.

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Signs Pet Parents Should Watch For

Difficulty Standing After Resting

If your pet repeatedly struggles to get up after sleeping or resting, observe how easily they can stand and begin walking. Difficulty rising may be associated with pain, joint stiffness or weakness. If the problem persists or becomes more noticeable, consult a veterinarian rather than assuming your pet is simply tired.

Limping Or Favouring A Leg

A pet that limps, walks unevenly or avoids putting weight on one paw may be experiencing pain or discomfort. Check whether the behaviour continues after your pet has been moving for a while. Avoid forcing your pet to walk or run, as this could worsen an injury.

Dragging A Paw Or Moving Unusually

Dragging a paw, stumbling or having difficulty coordinating movements can be more concerning than ordinary stiffness after sleep. These signs may indicate a problem affecting the nerves, muscles or limbs and should be assessed by a veterinarian, particularly if they appear suddenly.

Unusual Weakness Or Loss Of Balance

If your pet seems unsteady, struggles to maintain balance or appears weaker than usual after waking up, pay close attention to the pattern. Repeated episodes warrant veterinary evaluation. Sudden weakness or an inability to stand or walk normally requires urgent veterinary attention.

Whining Or Showing Signs Of Pain

Some pets may vocalise, flinch, pull away when touched or become unusually reluctant to move when they are uncomfortable. Others may hide their discomfort by becoming quiet or less active. Any noticeable change in behaviour accompanied by difficulty moving should be taken seriously.

ALSO READ | Pet First | Dressing Up Your Pet For Festivities? 5 Signs Your Furry Friend Is Uncomfortable

When Should You Consult A Vet?

If your pet repeatedly experiences stiffness, limping or difficulty standing after sleeping, arrange a veterinary examination to identify the possible cause. Note when the symptoms occur, how long they last and whether they are accompanied by changes in appetite, activity or behaviour. This information can help the veterinarian assess the problem. Seek urgent veterinary care if your pet suddenly cannot stand or walk, drags its limbs, experiences severe pain or develops sudden coordination problems. Do not force your pet to exercise, stretch its limbs or undergo vigorous massage without veterinary guidance.

Observing your pet's usual movements can help you recognise changes before they become more serious. While stretching and briefly readjusting after a nap are generally normal, repeated difficulty standing, limping or unusual weakness should not be ignored. Paying attention to these signs and seeking timely veterinary advice can help ensure your pet receives appropriate care.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What information should I provide to the veterinarian about my pet's symptoms?

Note when symptoms occur, how long they last, and any accompanying changes in appetite, activity, or behavior. This detailed information helps the veterinarian accurately assess the problem.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Health Pet Parents Cat Health Dog Health Pet Care Pet Mobility
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