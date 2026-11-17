Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former CM Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' opens to public.

Lavish interiors, renovation costs sparked controversy, now viewable.

Government announced public visits via ticketing, reservation system.

Delhi is set to get an unusual new sightseeing attraction as the former official residence of ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, popularly known as 'Sheesh Mahal', prepares to open its doors to the public. Located in Civil Lines, North Delhi, the property has remained in the spotlight over its lavish interiors and renovation expenditure. Visitors will soon get an opportunity to explore the bungalow and see the features that made it one of the most talked-about properties in the capital.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma announced on November 17, 2026, that the government has decided to open the property for public visits from next week. The government, which had earlier considered converting it into a State Guest House, has now decided to allow visitors to explore the premises through a ticketing and reservation system.

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What Is Special About Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'?

The property at 6, Flagstaff Road became popularly known as 'Sheesh Mahal' after the BJP raised questions over the expenditure involved in its renovation during Kejriwal's tenure as Delhi Chief Minister.

The bungalow has attracted attention for its interiors, imported marble, expensive furnishings and smart lighting systems. According to PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, visitors will be able to see these features during their visit.

The minister also mentioned expensive curtains and lighting systems that can change colours through remote controls. These features are among the highlights expected to draw visitors curious about the property's interiors.

The renovation project also came under scrutiny in a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which flagged expenditure and procedural irregularities. The property is now set to become a public viewing destination instead of being converted into a State Guest House.

When Will Sheesh Mahal Open For Public Visits?

The Delhi government has announced that the property will open to the public from next week. This means visitors can expect public access to begin from the week starting November 23, 2026, although an exact opening date has not yet been confirmed.

Before general public entry begins, the government plans to organise an initial tour for media representatives. Further details about public visits are expected to be announced separately.

Where Is Sheesh Mahal Located In Delhi?

The property is located at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, North Delhi, Delhi, India.

It served as the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister from 2015 to 2024.

Ways To Reach Sheesh Mahal By Metro, Bus And Road

Visitors can reach the Civil Lines area using different modes of transport.

By Metro: Civil Lines Metro Station on the Yellow Line is a convenient nearby metro station. Visitors can use local transport or walk, depending on the designated public entrance.

Civil Lines Metro Station on the Yellow Line is a convenient nearby metro station. Visitors can use local transport or walk, depending on the designated public entrance. By Bus: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses serve the Civil Lines area. Visitors can check the nearest bus stop and route before travelling.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses serve the Civil Lines area. Visitors can check the nearest bus stop and route before travelling. By Road: The location can be reached by taxi, cab or private vehicle through the Civil Lines road network.

Parking arrangements for public visitors have not yet been announced.

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What Else Can You Explore Around Civil Lines?

If you are planning a day out in North Delhi, you can also explore other attractions in and around the Civil Lines area.

Kashmere Gate: A historic part of Old Delhi, known for its heritage buildings and proximity to several important landmarks.

A historic part of Old Delhi, known for its heritage buildings and proximity to several important landmarks. St James' Church: One of Delhi's oldest churches, known for its colonial-era architecture.

One of Delhi's oldest churches, known for its colonial-era architecture. Majnu Ka Tilla: A popular Tibetan settlement known for its cafes, food outlets and shopping lanes.

A popular Tibetan settlement known for its cafes, food outlets and shopping lanes. Delhi University North Campus: A lively university area with popular eateries and a youthful atmosphere.

Visitors can plan these places around their Sheesh Mahal visit, depending on the final entry timings and travel arrangements.

Things To Know Before Planning Your Visit

The opening of the former chief minister's residence could offer visitors a different sightseeing experience in Delhi. Unlike traditional monuments and museums, the property has drawn attention because of its interiors, architectural features and the controversy surrounding its renovation.

However, since the government is yet to announce the final visitor guidelines, travellers should wait for the official opening date, ticket prices, timings and reservation details before planning their visit.