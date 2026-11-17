Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karbi Anglong achieved Guinness World Record for Nimso Kerung dance.

15,000 dancers performed, showcasing rich cultural diversity and unity.

Guinness official praised record-setting performance, highlighting unity and harmony.

Local council celebrated historic achievement, promoting community pride.

Assam's Karbi Anglong district witnessed a historic cultural celebration as 15,000 dancers came together to perform the traditional Karbi folk dance Nimso Kerung, earning a place in the Guinness World Records. The record-breaking performance took place at KASA Stadium in Diphu on November 17, marking the 75th Karbi Anglong Day.

Dancers from different tribes and communities participated in the massive performance, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage and diversity. Performing in synchronisation, thousands of participants turned the occasion into a celebration of unity, harmony and shared traditions.

The performance also received appreciation from Guinness World Records Senior Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar, who witnessed the event and praised the enthusiasm of the participants.

#WATCH | Diphu, Assam: Karbi Anglong has created history as the traditional Karbi folk dance Nimso Kerung sets a Guinness World Record. More than 15,000 dancers performed together. https://t.co/Hx5dUuCVzR — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

Describing the experience, Dangarikar said the energy of the crowd gave him goosebumps. He also talked about how people from different communities came together to celebrate their traditional art form, with a significant number of young participants taking part.

He described the performance as a remarkable display of unity and togetherness, adding that such a large-scale celebration of art, culture and community was something rarely witnessed.

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Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Celebrates Historic Achievement

Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, also announced the achievement through a post on X, calling it a proud and unforgettable moment for the region.

He highlighted that the participation of people from different tribes and communities made the record particularly special, as dancers came together to demonstrate mutual respect, harmony and unity.

15,000 DANCERS. ONE RHYTHM. ONE HISTORIC WORLD RECORD! ❤️ A dream realised. History created. Karbi Anglong has made its mark on the world stage! Relive the extraordinary moments from KASA Stadium, Diphu, where 15,000 dancers representing different tribes and communities came together in perfect harmony to achieve a Guinness World Records through our traditional Karbi folk dance, marking the historic 75th Karbi Anglong Day Celebration. Thousands of footsteps moving to one rhythm, reflecting the beauty of our traditions and the strength of our unity. This remarkable achievement will remain a cherished chapter in the history of Karbi Anglong and an inspiration for generations to come. My heartfelt congratulations to all who made this possible. You have made us proud! 🎥 Watch and relive this historic moment! #GuinnessWorldRecord #KarbiAnglongDay #15000Dancers #KarbiFolkDance #UnityInDiversity #ProudKarbiAnglong — Tuliram Ronghang (@TuliramRonghang) November 17, 2026

Ronghang also congratulated the dancers, instructors, organisers and volunteers who worked towards making the event successful. He said the achievement belonged to everyone who contributed to the historic performance.

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Nimso Kerung Showcases Assam's Rich Cultural Heritage

The record-setting performance of Nimso Kerung marked a significant moment for Karbi Anglong, bringing its traditional folk dance to an international platform.

With thousands of performers participating together, the celebration not only highlighted the cultural identity of the Karbi community but also reflected the region's diversity and collective spirit. The achievement added another memorable chapter to the 75th Karbi Anglong Day celebrations.

(With inputs from ANI)