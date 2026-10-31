Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIIMS study investigates varied health conditions within families.

Four-year research on 200 families examines genetics, lifestyle, environment.

Genetic sequencing, blood tests will build detailed health database.

Findings aim to improve personalized disease prevention and treatment.

People living in the same house and following similar eating habits can still develop completely different health conditions. While one family member may suffer from diabetes, another may develop heart disease or even cancer. To understand why this happens, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is planning a major research study.

The study will examine how genetic factors, lifestyle choices and environmental conditions influence the health of different members of the same family. Researchers aim to identify why people sharing the same family background and living environment may have different health risks.

AIIMS To Conduct Four-Year Study On 200 Families

As part of this research project, AIIMS Delhi researchers will shortlist around 200 families from across the country. The study will continue for four years, during which doctors will closely monitor the health and lifestyle patterns of different family members.

A specialised team of doctors will observe their daily routines, eating habits, living conditions and changes in their health. The main objective is to identify the factors that influence health differently, even among people belonging to the same family and living under one roof.

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Genetics, Lifestyle And Environment To Be Examined

According to medical experts, three major factors play an important role in the development of diseases: genetics, lifestyle and the environment.

The AIIMS study will focus on understanding why people from the same family can respond differently to food habits and environmental conditions, even when they share similar genetic backgrounds.

Researchers will also examine whether differences in work-related stress, sleeping patterns, physical activity and childhood environments contribute to one family member developing a disease while another remains healthy.

Blood Tests And Genetic Sequencing To Be Conducted

During the four-year research period, family members participating in the study will undergo regular blood tests, genetic sequencing and other necessary medical examinations.

The researchers will use this information to prepare a detailed health database. It will help them understand how genetic factors among Indian families interact with lifestyle choices and influence the risk of developing modern health conditions.

The study will particularly examine health conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, thyroid disorders and mental stress.

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How Could This Research Help In Disease Prevention And Treatment?

The findings of this research could prove important for the future of healthcare in India. Understanding why different family members develop different diseases may help doctors provide more personalised treatment based on an individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle and health requirements.

The research could also help people identify their individual health risks at an early stage. With better information about their susceptibility to certain diseases, individuals may be able to make necessary lifestyle changes and take preventive measures before serious health conditions develop.

The study is expected to provide valuable insights into the relationship between genetics, lifestyle and environmental factors, potentially improving disease prevention and treatment in the future.

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