Pet First | Can Cats Catch A Cold? Know The Symptoms, Causes And When To See A Vet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Feline upper respiratory infections are viral, spreading easily among cats.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose; offer supportive home care.

Never administer human cold medicine; it can be dangerous for cats.

Seek urgent vet care for severe signs; vaccinate regularly for prevention.

A cat that suddenly starts sneezing, develops watery eyes or has a runny nose may have more than a passing irritation. Cats can develop upper respiratory infections (URIs), which are commonly referred to as colds. These infections are usually caused by viruses and can spread easily between cats, particularly in crowded environments. Most healthy cats recover with rest and supportive care, but some may develop complications that need veterinary attention. Knowing the common symptoms, possible causes, and warning signs can help pet parents decide when home care is enough and when their cat needs to be examined by a veterinarian.

Causes Of Cat Colds

Viruses Are The Main Culprits

Upper respiratory infections in cats are commonly linked to viruses, although bacteria can also be responsible or cause a secondary infection. Feline calicivirus and feline herpesvirus, also known as feline viral rhinotracheitis, are among the common causes. These infections can spread through respiratory secretions and contact with contaminated food bowls, water, or surfaces. Cats living in shelters, catteries, or multi-cat households may face a greater risk because of close contact with infected animals.

Even indoor cats are not completely protected. They may be exposed indirectly through another animal or through contaminated objects brought into the home. Some cats may also be more vulnerable if they have other health problems, including asthma, allergies, or kidney disease. Feline herpesvirus can remain dormant in the body and become active again when a cat experiences stress or another illness.

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Can Humans And Cats Pass Colds To Each Other?

The viruses responsible for typical human and feline colds are generally species-specific. This means a person is unlikely to give their common cold to a cat, and a cat is unlikely to give its respiratory infection to a person. However, cats can occasionally become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, after exposure to infected people. Such transmission is considered uncommon, and cats generally face a much greater risk from feline-specific respiratory infections.

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Cat Cold Symptoms And Treatment

Watch For These Signs

A cat with an upper respiratory infection may show symptoms such as:

Frequent sneezing

A blocked or runny nose

Watery eyes

Reduced appetite

Tiredness or lethargy

Fever

Dehydration

Swollen lymph nodes

Sores or ulcers in the mouth, particularly on the tongue

Nasal or eye discharge

Mild infections can last around one to two weeks. A cat that is otherwise active and eating normally may only need supportive care at home. Pet parents can make the recovery period more comfortable by providing a warm, quiet place to rest. Gently cleaning discharge from the nose and eyes with a damp cloth can also help. A humidifier may ease congestion, while slightly warming food can make its smell stronger and encourage a congested cat to eat.

Never Give Human Cold Medicine

Human medicines should not be given to cats unless specifically prescribed or approved by a veterinarian. Cats process medicines differently, and some commonly used human drugs can be extremely dangerous for them. Acetaminophen, commonly sold as Tylenol, should never be given to a cat. Aspirin can also be dangerous if the dose is incorrect and should only be used under veterinary guidance.

If treatment is required, a veterinarian may prescribe medication based on the suspected cause and severity of the infection. This could include eye medication, antibiotics for certain bacterial infections, or antiviral treatment in severe cases. Cats with serious infections may require fluids, oxygen support, or assisted feeding.

When Your Cat Needs A Vet

Know The Red Flags

Sneezing with a small amount of clear discharge does not always require an immediate veterinary visit if the cat is otherwise behaving normally. However, certain symptoms should not be ignored.

Seek veterinary care if your cat develops:

Difficulty breathing, which requires urgent attention

Persistent or severe coughing

Thick, pus-like discharge from the eyes or nose

Refusal to eat for more than 24 hours

Mouth or tongue ulcers

Marked tiredness, weakness or depression

Kittens, older cats, pregnant cats and those with weakened immune systems may have more difficulty recovering from respiratory infections. In these cases, it is sensible to contact a veterinarian even when symptoms initially appear mild.

How To Reduce The Risk

Vaccination is an important part of protecting cats from respiratory infections. Veterinary-recommended RCP or FVRCP vaccination helps protect against feline calicivirus and rhinotracheitis caused by feline herpesvirus. Vaccinated cats can still occasionally become infected, but illness may be less severe.

Pet parents should also limit contact with sick or unfamiliar cats, maintain clean living areas, and ensure good ventilation. A balanced diet and good overall health can also support the immune system. Most cat colds improve with time and appropriate supportive care. The key is to monitor your pet closely and act quickly if breathing problems, prolonged loss of appetite, or other worrying symptoms appear.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]