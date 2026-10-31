ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSanjay Gupta Passes Away At 59 After Suffering Head Injury At Home

Sanjay Gupta Passes Away At 59 After Suffering Head Injury At Home

Sanjay Gupta Death: The filmmaker reportedly fell in his bathroom last night and passed away due to a head injury.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, 59, died from head injury.
  • He reportedly fell in bathroom; friend Ashoke Pandit mourned.
  • His notable works include Kaante, Musafir, and Kaabil.

Sanjay Gupta, who has given several hit films like Kaante, Musafir and Shootout at Wadala, has passed away. He was 59. According to Ashoke Pandit, he passed away due to a head injury at his home. The filmmaker reportedly fell in his bathroom last night. He was married to Anu Lekhi, but the couple divorced before eventually rekindling their relationship and tying the knot again.

Ashoke Pandit Mourns Sanjay Gupta

Ashoke Pandit, who called him a dear friend, mourned his demise. 

“It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti.”

ALSO READ| Journalist Says Netflix Used Her Real-Life Story In Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Reporting Live’; Demands Public Apology

He further said that the details of his last rites will be shared soon.

 

Sanjay Gupta’s Films

Sanjay Gupta’s journey as a director began in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire, an action drama led by Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi. As his career progressed, he built a recognisable visual signature, especially in crime stories rooted in Mumbai’s underworld.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann Recalls Abusive Relationship; Says Ex-BF Cut His Hand To Apply Blood As Sindoor

The 2002 film Kaante, which he both directed and produced, is among his best-known works. This heist thriller brought together Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav. 

He wrote, produced and co-directed Musafir in 2004 and served as producer on Shootout at Lokhandwala, which released in 2007. He returned to the director’s chair for Shootout at Wadala in 2013. 

His work was not limited to gangster stories, however. He directed Kaabil in 2017, a revenge thriller with Hrithik Roshan, and followed it with Mumbai Saga in 2021.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 31 Oct 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Gupta Breaking News ABP Live ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Journalist Says Netflix Used Her Real-Life Story In Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Reporting Live’; Demands Public Apology
Journalist Says Netflix Used Her Real-Life Story In Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Reporting Live’; Demands Public Apology
Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann Recalls Abusive Relationship; Says Ex-BF Cut His Hand To Apply Blood As Sindoor
Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann Recalls Abusive Relationship; Says Ex-BF Cut His Hand To Apply Blood As Sindoor
Celebrities
Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff’s Vimal Elaichi Ad Case To See Adjudication Proceedings Next Week
Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff’s Vimal Elaichi Ad Case To See Adjudication Next Week
Celebrities
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Calls Himself Diljit Dosanjh's 'Admirer'; Says 'Mitti Pao' After Singer Responds To June Protest Criticism
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Says 'Mitti Pao' After Diljit Dosanjh Responds To June Protest Criticism
Advertisement

Videos

Gujarat Tourism News: PM Modi Inaugurates ₹9.5 Crore Rainforest Project to Boost Tourism in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar
National Unity Day: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
National Unity Day: Yogi Adityanath Takes Unity Pledge, Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel in UP
Political Showdown: Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition's Charge Against CEC Ahead of Delhi Mega Rally
BJP Counter: Party Leaders Take to Streets Ahead of Opposition’s Ramlila Maidan Rally
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget