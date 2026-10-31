Sanjay Gupta Passes Away At 59 After Suffering Head Injury At Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, 59, died from head injury.

He reportedly fell in bathroom; friend Ashoke Pandit mourned.

His notable works include Kaante, Musafir, and Kaabil.

Sanjay Gupta, who has given several hit films like Kaante, Musafir and Shootout at Wadala, has passed away. He was 59. According to Ashoke Pandit, he passed away due to a head injury at his home. The filmmaker reportedly fell in his bathroom last night. He was married to Anu Lekhi, but the couple divorced before eventually rekindling their relationship and tying the knot again.

Ashoke Pandit Mourns Sanjay Gupta

Ashoke Pandit, who called him a dear friend, mourned his demise.

“It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti.”

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He further said that the details of his last rites will be shared soon.

Sanjay Gupta’s Films

Sanjay Gupta’s journey as a director began in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire, an action drama led by Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi. As his career progressed, he built a recognisable visual signature, especially in crime stories rooted in Mumbai’s underworld.

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The 2002 film Kaante, which he both directed and produced, is among his best-known works. This heist thriller brought together Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav.

He wrote, produced and co-directed Musafir in 2004 and served as producer on Shootout at Lokhandwala, which released in 2007. He returned to the director’s chair for Shootout at Wadala in 2013.

His work was not limited to gangster stories, however. He directed Kaabil in 2017, a revenge thriller with Hrithik Roshan, and followed it with Mumbai Saga in 2021.