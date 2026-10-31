Diwali 2026: 5 Corners Of Your Home You Must Clean To Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diwali cleaning attracts Goddess Lakshmi, positive energy, and prosperity.

Thoroughly clean main entrance and puja room for auspiciousness.

Organize north-east corner, wardrobes, lockers for positive vibes.

Do not overlook cleaning terraces, balconies, and storerooms.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism and is celebrated by welcoming Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. As the festival approaches, people begin cleaning and decorating their homes to prepare for the celebrations.

According to religious beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi resides in clean and well-maintained homes. Vastu Shastra also emphasises keeping the surroundings neat and organised, as clutter and dirt are believed to attract negative energy.

While cleaning their homes before Diwali, people often focus on visible areas and overlook certain corners. However, according to Vastu beliefs, there are five important places that should not be ignored during the festive cleaning.

1. Main Entrance Of The House

According to Vastu Shastra, the main entrance is considered one of the most important areas of a home. It is believed to be the point through which positive energy enters the house.

Before Diwali, clean the main door and the surrounding area properly. Remove accumulated dust, cobwebs and dirt. Avoid keeping old footwear, broken flower pots or unnecessary items near the entrance.

You can also decorate the entrance with colourful rangoli and traditional diyas to give it a festive appearance.

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2. Clean The Puja Room

Diwali is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Therefore, cleaning the puja room should be an important part of the festive preparations.

Clean the idols, pictures and utensils kept in the temple. Remove old flowers, garlands and leftover puja materials. Replace the cloth placed in the temple with a fresh one and arrange essential items such as diyas and incense sticks properly.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping in a clean and organised space brings peace and positivity.

3. Keep The North-East Corner Clean

In Vastu Shastra, the north-east direction of a house is known as the Ishan Kon. This direction is considered auspicious for religious activities and prayers.

Before Diwali, remove unnecessary items, old boxes and scrap materials stored in this corner. Make sure the area remains clean, organised and clutter-free.

According to Vastu beliefs, keeping this direction clean is considered beneficial for maintaining positive energy in the house.

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4. Clean The Wardrobe And Locker Area

Diwali is also associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, who is believed to be the deity of wealth. Therefore, cleaning the areas where money and valuables are stored is considered important.

Before the festival, organise your wardrobes and lockers. Remove old papers, unnecessary bills and unwanted items that have accumulated over time.

Wipe the locker with a clean cloth and arrange money and important documents properly. According to Vastu beliefs, keeping the place where wealth is stored clean and organised is considered auspicious.

5. Do Not Ignore The Terrace, Balcony And Storeroom

During Diwali cleaning, people often overlook areas such as terraces, balconies and storerooms. These spaces can accumulate old boxes, broken objects, unused items and dust.

Clean these areas thoroughly before the festival. Remove dry leaves from balcony plants and clear any accumulated waste from the terrace.

Keeping these often-neglected parts of the house clean and organised is also considered good according to vastu shastra.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]